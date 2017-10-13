In 2018, all Apple iPhones will have Face ID in place of Touch ID: Report

Apple iPhone X will hit the shelves globally on November 3. Apple iPhone X will hit the shelves globally on November 3.

Apple will ditch Touch ID in favour of Face ID for all iPhones produced in 2018, according KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. This is being done to gain a competitive advantage over Android smartphones, Kuo said in a note to investors, which was carried out by MacRumors. He had previously predicted that it could take Android makers about two and a half years to catch up with Apple if we talk about facial recognition technology.

“We predict all new 2H18F iPhone models will likely abandon fingerprint recognition. We believe this change will allow all new models to realize a competitive advantage via differentiation, on the back of an integrated user experience of full-screen design and TrueDepth Camera/ Facial recognition/ Face ID/ AR applications,” reads Kuo’s note.

Interestingly, Kuo also suggests that all 2018 iPhones will get a full-screen design with minimum bezels. To recall, Apple iPhone X is the first smartphone by the company to features edge-to-edge, bezel-less display as well as take advantage of facial recognition technology as authentication method. Apple claims that Face ID is more secure and accurate when compared to Touch ID.

Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus launched along side iPhone X still rely on Touch ID to unlock device. The phones have prominent bezels on sides like we saw on previous-generation iPhone devices. However, if we go by Kuo’s predictions, then iPhone 8, 8 Plus could be the last set of phones from the company that feature display with bezels and Touch ID.

Apple iPhone X will hit the shelves globally on November 3. Pre-orders for Apple’s latest flagship device will begin on October 27 in India. iPhone X costs Rs 89,000 for 64GB variant, while the 256GB model is priced at Rs 102, 000.

As for Apple iPad, Kuo has already said that iPad Pro models of 2018 will support Face ID technology and feature TrueDepth Camera. He believes that these features will be limited to Apple’ flagship iPad Pro devices.

