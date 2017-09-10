Apple’s 2017 iPhone lineup could be called iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus: Report

Apple appears to announce three iPhones on September 12, namely the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Apple appears to announce three iPhones on September 12, namely the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Apple is mere days away from launching three new iPhones with the company holding an event on September 12 at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. While the release date of all three iPhones is known, it seems there’s still confusion over the official name of the devices. Thanks to a leak of the iOS 11 firmware, we now know the names of all three iPhones.

iOS developer Steve Troughton-Smith claims to have found references of the iPhone X within the next iteration of iOS software. Smith tweeted that the three iPhones from Apple will be called the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. He also believes that the phone codenamed D22 will be called the iPhone X, which is expected to be the bezel-less smartphone.

This is not the first time we’re hearing that Apple will end up calling its flagship smartphone the iPhone X. A site called LetsGoDigital claims to have received an alleged photo of the iPhone X retail box from Dutch telecom provider KPN. The image since has been removed from the site. A number of different names for the high-end iPhone have been floating all over the web, including the iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone Edition, and iPhone Pro.

The company’s 2017 iPhone lineup consists of three iPhones, notably the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. The iPhone 8 is expected to feature a 4.7-inch display and will be a marginal upgrade over the iPhone. The iPhone 8 Plus, meanwhile, is said to be an improved version of the iPhone 7 Plus. Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will reportedly be more spec upgrades. The third smartphone, which could be called the iPhone X, will be the much-awaited tenth-anniversary iPhone. This smartphone is getting all the desired attention from the press and fans.

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X pic.twitter.com/OVLfhLxTdT — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 9, 2017

The iPhone X will be a complete departure from the iPhone 7 series, featuring an all-new design, a new OLED screen that covers nearly the entire front of the phone, facial recognition, no home button, advanced dual-camera setup, and improved augmented reality capabilities. This model could be expensive, as it may be priced upwards of $1000 (or approx Rs 65,000) for the base variant.

Sales of the new iPhones are expected to begin on September 22, one week after Apple starts taking pre-orders on September 15. The tech giant is also expected to launch a new Watch with LTE capabilities and a 4K Apple TV.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd