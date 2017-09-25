Apple Watch 3, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus sold out in some stores, says Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus sales have done well and the Apple Watch Series 3 is sold out in some places. (Image source: Reuters) Apple CEO Tim Cook has said the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus sales have done well and the Apple Watch Series 3 is sold out in some places. (Image source: Reuters)

While there have been reports of muted sales for the iPhone 8 series since fans are waiting for the iPhone X, Apple CEO Tim Cook has been quoted as saying the new iPhones have done really well. According to a report in CNBC, Apple’s CEO says Apple Watch Series 3 is sold out in many parts of the world and the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus were also sold out in some stores. “You can see what’s going on here this morning — I couldn’t be happier,” said Cook while he was visiting an Apple Store.

Even as Cook praised the Apple Watch Series 3 and how it has done in terms of sales, he did talk about the LTE connectivity issue. Earlier reviewers in the US had pointed out Apple Watch Series 3 had problems with LTE connectivity and this was something the company had confirmed itself. Apple had said a software update will fix the problem.

In his comments to CNBC, Tim Cook said, “The issue is very minor, it will be fixed in a software update. It has to do with the handoff between Wi-Fi and cellular, and we’ll fix that.” He also pointed out that this only happens in some cases.

While Cook is highlighting the success of the Apple iPhone 8, the price tag of the Apple iPhone X has also raised questions. Cook in a segment with ABC’s Good Morning America had justified the $999 US pricing saying the iPhone X ( Ten)’s price is a value price and that users are paying for all the technology included in the phone.

He also pointed out, “Most people are now paying for phones over long periods of time… Very few people will pay the price tag of the phone initially. Also most people actually trade in their current phone, and so that reduces the price further…”

For a lot of users, the iPhone X seems like the upgrade they should wait for considering it sports some big changes. With the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, the upgrade compared to the iPhone 7 series is not as drastic, though Cook insists the phones have seen good sales.

Apple iPhone X will launch in India on November 3, which is also the date of the global launch for the smartphone. iPhone X packs a new bezel-less OLED display, all glass design, FaceID which has a lot more sensors, and a more powerful dual-rear camera. iPhone X will start at Rs 89,000 for 64GB storage and Rs 1,02,000 for the 256GB version. Meanwhile the iPhone 8 series goes on sale in India from September 29. The Apple Watch 3 with LTE is not yet coming to the Indian market.

