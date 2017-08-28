Apple September event: iPhone 8 with bezel-less display, 4K TV box expected

Apple iPhone 8 launch to take place in September: Here’s everything to expect from the event. (File photo. Source: AP) Apple iPhone 8 launch to take place in September: Here’s everything to expect from the event. (File photo. Source: AP)

Apple is planning an event in September and could introduce the iPhone 8 along with the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus. In addition to the iPhone, a 4K TV set-top box could also be revealed at the Apple event in September, according to a report in Bloomberg. Here’s a look at everything to expect from the Apple event, which could take place in September.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus

According to reports, Apple’s event will take place on September 12, though the company has not yet sent out any official invites. However, Apple’s iPhone launch has usually taken place in the first half of September, so this could turn out to be true. Apple will launch three variants of the iPhone: iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and the tenth anniversary special iPhone 8.

In terms of design, iPhone 8 will have no home button on the front, no Touch ID either and will sport a 5.8-inch bezel-less OLED display with a 2K resolution. The bezel-less display will mean the iPhone 8 will have actually have a bigger display than iPhone 7s Plus, but in a more compact form factor. Apple iPhone 8 will also have a 3D face recognition module on the front for unlocking the phone. According to most reports, the Touch ID under the display is unlikely because of accuracy issues.

Apple iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus will continue with the metal chassis design, though the iPhone 8 will have a glass front and back design with a metal frame. Also the iPhone 8 will be the most expensive iPhone, and could start at $1000, according to various analyst reports.

Apple iPhone 8 will continue with the dual rear camera at the back, though this could be vertical, rather than horizontally as seen on the iPhone 7 Plus. Apple will also introduce wireless charging on the iPhone 8, though a new report claims this could be slower than the regular standards. Most analysts expect the iPhone 8 will be in short supply when it first starts shipping and the demand for the 10th anniversary iPhone will be high.

Apple 4K TV set-top box

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple will have a new TV set-top box with 4K video streaming capabilities. The report says the box will highlight live content like news, sports and quotes people who are familiar with the matter. It added the device will launch in September this year.

According to the report, the new Apple TV 4K will have a faster processor with support for 4K content. It also says Apple is testing a new version of the TV app, which will “aggregate programming from apps that already offer live streaming.” It will also support High Dynamic Range (HDR) video, notes the report.

Apple Watch 3?

An Apple Watch 3 with LTE could be in the works and this means users won’t be dependent on the iPhone anymore. However, we’ll have to wait and see if this is revealed at the iPhone event or later.

