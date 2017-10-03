Apple iPhone X with 256GB storage has a higher demand: Report

About 57 per cent people have indicated preference for 256GB storage option of iPhone X. In case of iPhone 8, close to 45 per cent users opted for the 256GB model. About 57 per cent people have indicated preference for 256GB storage option of iPhone X. In case of iPhone 8, close to 45 per cent users opted for the 256GB model.

Apple iPhone X 256GB storage variant is in high demand in the US, according to a new research from RBC Capital Markets. It also points out that more people are willing to opt for iPhone X compared to iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Wireless charging in iPhone X seems to be the most popular feature followed by facial recognition. While facial recognition is exclusive to Apple’s tenth anniversary edition iPhone, wireless charging is available for iPhone 8 series as well.

According to a note by RBC analyst Amit Daryanani, about 57 per cent people have indicated preference for 256GB storage option of iPhone X. In case of iPhone 8, close to 45 per cent users opted for the 256GB model. Notably, iPhone X is the most expensive iPhone that the company has ever made and it starts upwards of $1000 for the base model with 64GB storage. The 256GB variant costs $150.

“Despite Apple increasing the minimum storage in iPhones, there has been a shift in consumer preference towards higher storage models. In case of iPhone X, for the first time, a majority of users have indicated preference for the highest storage models with over 57% opting for the 256GB model. This skew is stronger than iPhone 8 where 45% opted for 256GB model,” read RBC analyst Amit Daryanani’s note, according to a report on Business Insider.

RBC’s study shows that only 17 per cent and 20 per cent are planning to buy iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus respectively and the number was much higher (28 per cent) for iPhone X. RBC’s survey saw the participation of more than 4,000 people in the US.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had previously predicted that pre-orders for iPhone X could reach over 50 million, and Apple could struggle to keep up with the high demand for the smartphone. Further, iPhone X will likely to be in ‘tight supply’ until the first half of 2018, and the anticipation could likely contribute to its demand.

Apple iPhone X is a significant upgrade to previous-generations iPhones from the company. It features an all new edge-to-edge OLED display, A11 Bionic chip which brings processing power for AR and VR capabilities as well as facial recognition for unlocking the device.

Apple iPhone 8 series bring minor changes to iPhone 7, 7 Plus. There’s a new glass back design, a True Tone display, upgraded cameras, A11 Bionic chipset, wireless charging and other changes. The dual cameras on the iPhone 8 Plus now support the new “Portrait Lighting” feature.

