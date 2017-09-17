Apple iPhone X stock expected to be low until 2018, says KGI analyst

It’s unlikely Apple will match the demand for the iPhone X until 2018, claims KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. (Image credit: Reuters) It’s unlikely Apple will match the demand for the iPhone X until 2018, claims KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. (Image credit: Reuters)

Apple is unlikely to meet the demand for the iPhone X until next year, making it hard for buyers to buy the tenth anniversary iPhone, according to well-known KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Based on an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo says more people would be interested in buying the most expensive iPhone than Apple’s supply chain can actually make.

Ming-Chi Kuo cites “supply constraints” as the reason why Apple can’t make enough iPhone X smartphones. “Due to supply constraints, we expect market demand won’t be fully met before 1H18, said Kuo. It’s unlikely Apple will match the demand for the iPhone X until 2018. All of which means that consumers have to wait a big longer to get their hands on the iPhone X due to supply issues. Kuo previously said that Apple could produce only 10,000 units of the iPhone X per day, but the number might go up as Apple ramps up the production.

The analyst does say that he believes the iPhone X shipments to be around 40 million units for the first half of next year. Kuo originally expected Apple to ship 45 million to 50 million units of the iPhone X. Kuo also believes the full screen display and facial recognition will drive the demand for the iPhone X. In addition, Kuo thinks Apple decided to not to open pre-orders for the iPhone X earlier because it doesn’t want to cannibalize sales of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. In the US, Apple began accepting pre-orders for both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on September 15. The devices will be made available in the market beginning September 22.

Also read: Apple iPhone X: These six features were already there on other smartphones

The iPhone X will be made available in India on November 3, with pre-orders set to open on October 27. The 64GB version will set you back by Rs 89,000, while the top-end version, which comes with 256GB storage, is priced at Rs 102,000. Meanwhile, Apple will begin taking pre-orders for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on September 22 in India. Both smartphones will be made available in the market starting September 29. The iPhone 8 price in India for the 64GB storage is Rs 64,000, while the 256GB model costs Rs 77,000. The iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand, starts at Rs 73,000 for 64GB storage and Rs 86,000 for 256GB capacity.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd