Apple iPhone X ‘out of stock’ within half an hour into pre-sale booking

Apple iPhone X India pre-orders started October 27 at 12:31 PM on Flipkart. However, Apple’s latest flagship device was already out of stock within half an hour, when we checked at about 1:00 PM. Currently, the e-commerce site says that limited stocks of iPhone X are available. Those who’re interested in booking the iPhone X can enter their e-mail id into ‘Notify Me’ tab to get notified when the device becomes available next.

People who pre-book the iPhone X using Citi credit and Citi world debit cards will get up to Rs 22,000 cash back. Additionally, Flipkart is offering Rs 10,000 off on purchase of iPhone X. There’s a Rs 15,000 cash back offer for for those who buy iPhone X along with Apple AirPods. Users can buy iPhone X with Apple Watch to get Rs 22,000 cash back. It is important to note that cash back offers can only be availed with Citi credit and world debit cards.

Other launch offers include up to Rs 52,000 Buyback value, up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange, extended warranty with doorstep pickup and drop as well as EMI starting at Rs 3,042 for 36 months or three years.

It is unclear when pre-booking for iPhone X will resume. Apple iPhone X can be bought in 64GB or 256GB storage variants. Colour options that are available include Silver and Space Gray. Apple iPhone X starts at Rs 89,000 for the base storage model, while the higher-end 256GB storage option costs Rs 1,02,000.

Apple iPhone X is company’s latest flagship, and it marks a significant design change from previous generation iPhone devices. This is Apple’s first iPhone with a bezel-less or edge-to-edge display. For the first time, the Cupertino-technology giant has ditched home button in iPhone X. It comes with Face ID, which recognises the owner’s face to unlock the device.

Apple iPhone X is powered by the company’s A11 Bionic processor with a new Neural Engine. The neural engine is designed to carry out the more heavy duty AI, machine learning stuff, which is around Face ID, Animoji, etc. The iPhone X also supports Qi wireless charging.

Apple iPhone X has two 12 MP image sensors, comprising a f/1.8 aperture wide-angle and a f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens. Both the cameras have optical image stabilization along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash. There’s a 7MP TrueDepth front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Portrait mode for selfies.

