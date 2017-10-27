Apple iPhone X now available at HCL Infosystems: Here’s another way to get the latest iPhones

HCL Infosystems today announced it will sell Apple’s latest phones, including the iPhone X. (File Photo) HCL Infosystems today announced it will sell Apple’s latest phones, including the iPhone X. (File Photo)

HCL Infosystems today announced it will sell Apple’s latest phones, including the iPhone X. Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone X from October 27 at HCL Infosystems’ partner stores, and it will be available in stores starting on November 3.

The iPhone X features a 5.8-inch all-screen OLED Multi-Touch display, with HDR display. This iPhone offers Super Retina HD with True Tone display, and maintains a 2436×1125 pixel resolution at 458 ppi. The iPhone X features the new Face ID, the face recognition spec that functions on Apple’s TrueDepth cameras, and runs the A11 Bionic chip with an embedded M11 motion co-processor.

Apple’s iPhone X features the 12-megapixel wide-angle and telephoto dual-rear cameras. The wide-angle sensor comes with ƒ/1.8 aperture, while the telephoto lens delivers on ƒ/2.4 aperture. The rear cameras feature quad-LED True Tone flash with Slow Sync Hybrid, an IR filter, dual optical image stabilisation and autofocus with Focus Pixels. This iPhone also offers a 7-megapixel front camera of ƒ/2.2 aperture, enabled for Face ID, and also offers Retina Flash and Auto HDR. These cameras offer recording for 4K video at 24 fps, 30 fps or 60 fps. One can also record 1080p HD video at 30 fps or 60 fps, or consider 720p HD video recording at 30 fps.

Rated IP67 splash water and dust resistant, the iPhone X is 7.9mm thin, and weighs 174g. AS with the previous versions, this iPhone also offers its virtual assistant Siri and 3D touch. The display of the iPhone X also comes with 3D TouchFingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating. The sensors the iPhone X offers are Assisted GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS, a Digital compass, iBeacon micro-location, barometer, three-axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor and an ambient light sensor

The 64GB variant of the iPhone X is available at ₹ 89,000, while the 256GB model can be bough at ₹ 102,000. The iPhone X comes in two colours: space grey and silver.

Video of the day

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd