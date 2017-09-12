Apple iPhone X’s front panel to be black, but there will be supply issues: Report

Apple iPhone X leaks: The phone could be in short supply post launch. (File photo of a leaked schematic of the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus from iDrop news) Apple iPhone X leaks: The phone could be in short supply post launch. (File photo of a leaked schematic of the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus from iDrop news)

Apple iPhone X launches tonight at the Steve Jobs Theater in the new Apple Campus in San Jose, California. But it looks like supply constraints will be present for the new iPhone X. According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities, the production is less than 10,000 units a day. MacRumors has quoted from Kuo’s note to investors, which highlights the supply chain issues.

Kuo’s new report comes after a Wall Street Journal article had indicated there could be supply issues with the premium iPhone offering. According to WSJ, Apple had seen production delays in the summer, which could cause a constraint immediately after the launch. The latest report from Kuo says “iPhone X will remain in severe short supply”.

iPhone X is the 10th anniversary iPhone, marking a decade of the Apple’s prized product. Demand for this phone is expected to be high at launch and it remains to be seen if the supply issue will indeed turn out to be true. Leaks and reports also claim a $1000 plus price tag for the iPhone X, which could make it the most expensive iPhone ever.

Kuo’s report also claims Apple iPhone X’s “Blush Gold” colour will only be available in small volumes at the launch, while the gold colour could be introduced later. Silver and Black are the other colours expected in the new iPhone lineup. In another note, Kuo has also indicated the front of the iPhone panel will be black, offering a “better aesthetic design.” The black encasing will also hide the front-facing camera, other sensors on the iPhone X, adds the report.

One of the criticisms for the iPhone 7 Red was the pairing of a white front panel with the Red colour on the back. But it looks like with the iPhone X, Apple will go for all black on the front. Apple is also expected to introduce an OLED display with no bezels on the side for the iPhone X. The iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus will also be revealed alongside the new iPhone.

Apple’s September 12 event starts at 10.30 pm IST tonight, and users can tune into the Apple website to watch the event live. The indianexpress.com will also be present at the Apple event and we will have live updates straight from the launch.

