Apple iPhone X is almost here: Watch our unboxing of Apple’s most innovative phone

After a month-long wait the Apple iPhone X will start rolling out to customers across the world this week. The most innovative phone from Apple in a while has been generating a lot of interest. So much so that some at least have put off their purchase of the iPhone 8 series to see what the iPhone X has to offer.

The iPhone X stands out for its bezel-less design, FaceID powered by the TrueDepth front camera and OLED display. Apple has always wanted to do a phone with an edge-to-edge screen but it’s only now that the display technology and price points have come to a point where it made sense for Cupertino-technology giant to take note.

However, despite the good grip you will need to take good care of the screen. Acknowledging this fact Apple has released its first folio cover that offers a leather flap on front too.

The first feature we took note of on the phone was the FaceID which sets up and unlocks the phone much faster than the fingerprint scanner. Also, the Truedepth camera catches your face so well that it helps power the Animojis which are fun but might run out of novelty soon.

The front camera is clearly the best ever in an Apple phone and offers portrait mode on selfie-side too. This could change the way selfies are taken and offer something more aesthetically then the beauty mode.

Apple iPhone X India pre-orders started October 27 on Flipkart. The phone sells for at Rs 89,000 for the base (64GB) storage model, while the higher-end 256GB storage option costs Rs 1,02,000. Colour options that are available include Silver and Space Gray.

