Apple’s Steve Jobs Theater: This is where the iPhone X will be unveiled

Apple is holding a special product reveal event later today in Cupertino, where it is likely to launch a slew of new products, from the iPhone X to the third-generation Watch to a 4K-enabled Apple TV. And the excitement doesn’t stop there. For some Apple fans, the venue is creating a lot of curiosity. For the first time, the company is holding its launch event at the brand new Steve Jobs Theater, which is located on a hill, overlooking the main “spaceship” campus. Apple’s previous events have been held at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium or its Infinite Look campus.

The Steve Jobs Theater is all set to take the center stage ahead of the iPhone X launch. Here’s everything we know so far about the Steve Jobs Theater at the new Apple Park campus.

Apple’s newly constructed “spaceship” campus houses the state-of-the-art Steve Jobs Theater, a 1000-seat auditorium which has been named after the company’s co-founder Steve Jobs. The Steve Jobs Theater is situated atop a hill — one of the highest points within the 175-acre Apple Park — overlooking the main “spaceship” building. “To honor his memory and his enduring influence on Apple and the world, the theater at Apple Park will be named the Steve Jobs Theater,” the company said in a press release.

A different view of Steve Jobs Theater. Pretty much entirely underground. Stadium seating (1,000 seats total). pic.twitter.com/NsoBkczwz6 — Neil Cybart (@neilcybart) August 28, 2017

The entrance of the auditorium sits underneath a silver disk held by a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder. A Bloomberg report said the theater occupies four underground stories, two staircase and stadium that can accommodate up to 1000 guests. The theater has a rotating elevator and a sliding wall to reveal a product demo area. It’s being reported that the theater has leather seats that have been estimated to cost Apple about $14,000. Last week, construction photos of the Steve Jobs Theater were leaked by the Brazilian, Apple-focused blog Mac Magazine.

Apple’s new “spaceship” campus – also known as Apple Park- is estimated to cost as many as $5 billion. Though the construction isn’t going to get completed until later this year. British firm Foster + Partners designed Apple’s new “spaceship” campus. Apple plans to move over 12,000 of its employees to its new ring-shaped campus. The campus is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy and will include 17 megawatts of rooftop solar. Apple Park will be the largest on-site solar energy installations in the world.

