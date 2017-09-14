Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8 to Apple Watch Series 3: Everything launched at September 12 event

Apple iPhone X has a combination of 12MP + 12MP cameras at the back where one is a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and another a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. Apple iPhone X has a combination of 12MP + 12MP cameras at the back where one is a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and another a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture.

Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus have been launched by the Cupertino-technology giant. The iPhones were unveiled in the Steve Jobs Theater in company’s new Apple Park Campus, which is a first. Along side its tenth anniversary edition iPhone, and successors to iPhone 7 series, Apple also announced Watch Series 3 and Apple 4K TV. Availability of iOS 11 and watchOS 4 was also revealed by the company at its September 12 event.

Here’s a look at everything that Apple announced on Tuesday:

Apple iPhone X

The iPhone X is Apple’s tenth anniversary device and it features a radical new design, first on any iPhone. It gets an all-new edge-to-edge bezel-less Super Retina Display OLED display with a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. There’s no home button or Touch ID on iPhone X and people can use the new FaceID to unlock the phone.

Apple is powered by the company’s A11 Bionic processor with a new Neural Engine. Apple claims this is “the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone.” There’s an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design for better graphics, improved experience on AR apps, and for 3D games.

Apple iPhone X has a combination of 12MP + 12MP cameras at the back where one is a wide-angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and another a telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. Both the cameras have optical image stabilization along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash. There’s a 7MP TrueDepth front camera with support for Portrait mode for selfies. Apple is going big on AR with cameras.

Apple iPhone X comes with IP67-rating which makes it splash, water, and dust resistant. It supports Qi wireless charging as well. Apple iPhone X will be available in India beginning November 3. It starts at Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant, and Rs 102,000 for the 256GB version.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are successors to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus respectively. Out of the two, iPhone 8 Plus has a bigger 5.5-inch display, while iPhone 8 gets a 4.7-inch screen. Apple has used True Tone Retina HD display on both the iPhones. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature company’s new A11 Bionic chip, and the phones are resistant to splashes, water, and dust.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus use Touch ID for authentication and there’s no edge-to-edge display like iPhone X. The front camera on the iPhone 8 series is 7MP with Retina Flash.

Apple iPhone 8 gets a single 12MP sensor at the back, while iPhone 8 Plus has dual 12MP+ 12MP rear cameras. iPhone 8 Plus supports Portrait mode, a new Portrait Lighting mode, and 4K video up to 60 fps. Just like iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus support Qi wireless charging.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will make a debut on September 29 in India. Price for 64GB variant of iPhone 8 is Rs 64,000, while the 256GB storage option will cost Rs 77,000. Apple iPhone 8 Plus starts at Rs 73,000 for 64GB storage and Rs 86,000 for 256GB variant.

Apple Watch Series 3

The biggest change with Apple’e next-generation Watch is it comes with LTE connectivity for making calls, sending messages etc independent if iPhone. Apple has introduced a new integrated electronic SIM in Watch Series 3, said to be fraction of a size of regular nano SIM.

Apple Watch Series 3 runs watchOS and it is swimproof. Apple Watch Series 3 has a new duo-core processor, which is said to be 70 per cent more efficient. There’s a W2 wireless chip as well. Other features include enhancements to heart rate sensor, ability to work with third-party apps like WeChat independent of iPhone, and more.

Apple Watch Series 3 will start selling in India from October 5, while the Nike+ version will be available from October 5. Notably, Apple Watch Series 2 has been discontinued by Apple globally, though India specifics are not known at this moment.

Apple Watch Series 3 comes in three aluminium case options – gold, silver or space grey. Price in India starts at Rs 26,000 for Apple Watch Series 3 with aluminium case, Sport Band. Apple Watch Series 3 comes in stainless steel finish as well in silver, space grey or black variants. Apple Watch Nike+ with aluminium case and Nike Sport Band will start at Rs 26,000 as well.

Apple TV 4K

Apple TV 4K is powered by the same A10X fusion chip that we saw in the iPad Pro, and runs the latest TVOS. Apple is bringing the biggest Hollywood releases to iTunes at the same price as HD. The company will upgrade HD videos to 4K HDR for free.

Apple has partnered with sports broadcast companies like ESPN to introduce live sports on Apple TV 4K, which is a dedicated tab. Apple TV app is available for iPhone and iPad as well. It will be available in India starting September 22 at Rs 15,900 for 32GB option. The 64GB variant costs Rs 17,900.

