Apple iPhone X India pre-orders start 12:31 PM tomorrow on Flipkart: Here’s how to buy

Apple iPhone X pre-orders start October 27 from 12:31 PM on Flipkart. Apple’s latest flagship device is listed as ‘Coming Soon’ and interested users can go for the ‘Notify Me’ option on the e-commerce site to get notified when iPhone X become available. All users need to do is enter their e-mail id. Apple iPhone X can be purchased in 64GB or 256GB storage variants in Space Gray or Silver colour options. The 64GB storage version of iPhone X is priced at Rs 89,000 while the higher-end 256GB model comes at Rs 1,02,000.

Meanwhile, Apple has announced international warranty for iPhones, which makes it easier for people to buy Apple phones from outside India. With international warranty, users can buy iPhones from where they are cheaper without worrying about servicing in India. Apple’s international warranty is available for a number of products, including MacBooks. In case of iPhone X, it starts at $999 (plus taxes) in the US. Even after including taxes to the said price, iPhone X is significantly cheaper in the US, when compared to India.

Apple iPhone X marks a huge design change in comparison to previous-generation iPhone devices. Apple has introduced a new all-screen design, which is edge-to-edge for iPhone X. The screen stretches across the Super Retina Display, has OLED technology, and a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels. For the first time, Apple’s flagship iPhone doesn’t come with a home button. Instead, Apple iPhone X uses Face ID, which recognises the owner’s face to unlock the device.

Apple’s flagship iPhone X is powered by the company’s A11 Bionic processor with a new Neural Engine. The neural engine has a “dual-core design” and is designed to carry out the more heavy duty AI, machine learning stuff, which is around Face ID, Animoji, etc. Apple claims the battery on the iPhone X will last 2 hours longer than the iPhone 7. The iPhone X also supports Qi wireless charging.

The iPhone X has two 12 MP image sensors, comprising a f/1.8 aperture wide-angle and a f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens. Both the cameras have optical image stabilization along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash. Also there’s a 7MP TrueDepth front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Portrait mode for selfies.

