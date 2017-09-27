Apple iPhone X has 3GB RAM and a bigger battery than iPhone 8 Plus: Report

Apple’s own website says that iPhone X’s battery lasts “up to 2 hours longer than iPhone 7” which has a 1,960 mAh one. Apple’s own website says that iPhone X’s battery lasts “up to 2 hours longer than iPhone 7” which has a 1,960 mAh one.

Apple iPhone X features 3GB RAM and a 2716mAh battery, according to a TENAA listing screenshot put out by tipster Onleaks on Twitter. iPhone X is Apple’s latest flagship and its tenth anniversary iPhone. However, the company hasn’t officially confirmed the battery or RAM size in iPhone X and it never does for any of its iPhones.

If TENAA listing is anything to be believed, then the battery in iPhone X is bigger than the 2,675mAh one found on iPhone 8 Plus. Apple unveiled iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus along side the iPhone X on September 12. The battery sizes in iPhone 8 series were revealed by the same tipster previously, courtesy TENAA. In comparison, iPhone 8 has a 1,821mAh battery.

Notably, Apple’s own website says that iPhone X’s battery lasts “up to 2 hours longer than iPhone 7” which has a 1,960 mAh one. Apple iPhone 7 Plus, on the other hand, comes with a 2,900mAh battery which is apparently the largest in any iPhone.

Coming to RAM, iPhone X has the same 3GB RAM as seen on the iPhone 8 Plus. Of course, the RAM size is less when compared to other flagship smartphones in the market which usually feature up to 6GB RAM. However, the RAM shouldn’t affect iPhone X’s performance thanks to Apple’s A11 Bionic chip. The A11 Bionic chip is already ahead of the top Android competitor when it comes to Geekbench scores.

Coming to specifications, Apple iPhone X is company’s first bezel-less smartphone and it does not sport a home button on the front. Apple has added new Face ID, which recognises the owner’s face to unlock the device. iPhone X has a 5.8-inch Super Retina Display with OLED technology, and a resolution of 2436 x 1125 pixels.

Apple iPhone X is powered by the company’s A11 Bionic processor with a new Neural Engine. There’s an Apple-designed GPU with for better graphics, improved experience on AR apps, and for 3D games. As for camera, the iPhone X has two 12 MP image sensors, comprising a f/1.8 aperture wide-angle lens and a f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens. Both the cameras have optical image stabilization along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash. The front camera is 7MP TrueDepth with support for Apple’s Portrait mode for selfies.

