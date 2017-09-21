Apple iPhone X final production delayed till mid-October, claims analyst

Apple isn’t ramping up production of the iPhone X until middle of October. Apple isn’t ramping up production of the iPhone X until middle of October.

Apple isn’t ramping up production of the iPhone X until middle of October. The information of the production delay is coming from Raymond James chip analyst Christopher Caso after conducting supply chain checks. This is inline with earlier reports that claimed that the iPhone X could be facing production delays, and an investor note from Barron’s has once again confirmed it.

According to Caso, there were production delays for a while now, further delays have encountered recently. Apparently the company had placed initial orders as late as last week – the same week the iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3 pre-orders began.

“While our checks are ongoing, initial feedback from our meetings suggests that final production of iPhone X has not yet begun, with production expected to commence in mid-October. That production start is about a month later when compared to expectations a month ago, and about 2 months later than expectations at the end of June,” Caso told investors.

Several reports in the past have claimed that the iPhone X shipments might get delayed. KGI securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has recently issued an investor note claiming that Apple is currently producing less than 10,000 units of the iPhone X. Despite what analysts are claiming, Apple iPhone X will be available for pre-order on October 27, with sales expected to start from November 3. In fact, the flagship smartphone will be available in over 55 countries on November 3, including India.

iPhone X is Apple’s most advanced smartphone, featuring an all-new design, OLED display, wireless charging and also includes facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone. Apple claims the iPhone X is “the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone”. The iPhone X will cost $999 (or approx Rs 65,0000) for the base model – the most expensive smartphone the company has ever made. In India, Apple iPhone X will cost Rs 89,000 for 64GB, while the top-end model with 256GB storage is priced at Rs 102,000.

