Apple iPhone X event live video: Check out the Steve Jobs theater where it will be revealed

Apple will unveil its tenth-anniversary iPhone called the iPhone X Edition in Steve Jobs Theater, in the new Apple Park Campus. Apple will unveil its tenth-anniversary iPhone called the iPhone X Edition in Steve Jobs Theater, in the new Apple Park Campus.

Apple will unveil its tenth-anniversary iPhone called the iPhone X Edition in Steve Jobs Theater, in the new Apple Park Campus. Apple Park Campus, which was envisioned by Steve Jobs, is powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. It comprises of about 5 million square feet of grassy fields as well as over 9,000 Oak, Redwood and other native and drought-resistant trees.

The Steve Jobs Theater, at least what we have seen of it so far, as well as the new campus carries Apple’s minimalist design forward. It’s all glass, there is not unnecessary use of concrete and the entire structure blends with nature. Interestingly, there’s an Apple Store in the new campus which has been opened just for a day today.

Apple Park has 17 megawatts of rooftop solar, and it is said to require no heating or air conditioning for nine months of the year. There’s a visitor center with an Apple Store and cafe which will be open to the public in Apple Park as well. Apart from Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park includes various facilities such as a 100,000-square-foot fitness center for Apple employees as well as secure research and development facilities.

Steve Jobs Theater is a 1,000-seat auditorium situated at one of the highest points in the Apple Park. It is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, has a metallic-carbon roof, and measures 165 feet in diameter. Here’s a look at Apple’s new Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park campus:

Apple iPhone X Edition is company’s 10th anniversary edition iPhone, which will be unveiled at Steve Jobs Theater in Apple’s new Apple Park campus. Alongside iPhone X Edition, Apple is also expected to launch iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, Apple TV 4K, and Apple Watch Series 3.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd