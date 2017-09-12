Apple iPhone X Edition, iPod Touch 7th gen spotted on Discover: Report

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone X Edition, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV (2017), and iPod Touch (7th Generation) were listed on Discover. Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone X Edition, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV (2017), and iPod Touch (7th Generation) were listed on Discover.

Apple is just hours away from unveiling its tenth anniversary edition iPhone in the Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park Campus. Ahead of the launch, Discover website briefly put out deals on Apple’s new products that are yet to be revealed. According to a report in 9to5 Mac, Discover put out a listing page for a five per cent cashback bonus while shopping at the Apple Store online. Under ‘Exceptions’ were mentioned iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, iPhone X Edition, Apple Watch Series 3, Apple TV (2017), and iPod Touch (7th Generation).

The listing (which has since been removed), indicates that Apple’s new iPhone will indeed be called iPhone X Edition and not iPhone X. Of course, we’ll need to wait for the official launch to know more details. What’s interesting is that the website also mentions iPod Touch (7th Generation), something which hasn’t found its mention in leaks so far.

Apple recently discontinued the iPod nano and iPod shuffle, and the company hasn’t updated its iPod series for some time now. But given, the year 2017 marks the tenth anniversary of iPhones, Apple might upgrade its iPod series as well. Looks like Apple TV 4K will be called Apple TV (2017), going by the Discover listing.

Apple’s September 12 event starts at 10.00 AM Pacific Time (PDT) which is 10.30 PM IST in India. The Cupertino-technology giant will also livestream the event using its own HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. Alongside iPhone X Edition, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8+, Apple is also expected to unveil Apple Watch Series 3, and Apple TV (2017) on the hardware front. As for software, we could see iOS 11, MacOS High Sierra, and watchOS 4.

Apple iPhone X Edition will be a major upgrade when compared to existing iPhone 7 series. The new iPhone could feature a glass body with steel frames on the side. Apple will go with a 5.8-inch OLED bezel-less display for iPhone X Edition, and there won’t be a home button. Highlights of the upcoming iPhone include a 3D face recognition scanner to unlock the device, dual rear cameras, and support for fast charging and wireless charging.

