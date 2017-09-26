Apple iPhone X demand could top 50 million units: KGI

Apple’s iPhone X will likely to be in ‘tight supply’ until the first half of 2018. Apple’s iPhone X will likely to be in ‘tight supply’ until the first half of 2018.

Apple’s iPhone X will likely to be in ‘tight supply’, with pre-orders for the flagship smartphone could reach over 50 million units. The information has come from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, which believes that the tenth-anniversary iPhone will be in tight supply until the first half of 2018.

Demand for the iPhone X has been high since the launch and it has been predicted that Apple may struggle to keep up with the high demand for the smartphone. One of the reasons why Apple is struggling to manufacture the iPhone X is due to the complexity of the TrueDepth camera that powers the 3D facial recognition system for the iPhone X. It appears that there are several challenges to produce the iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera, which has delayed the production of the top-end phone.

Meanwhile, Apple has asked suppliers to slow down delivery of the iPhone X components, according to a report from DigiTimes. The publication says the suppliers are only shipping about 40 per cent of the volume originally planned for the production of the iPhone X. DigiTimes claims Apple adopted the same strategy for the iPhone 7 in 2016, where the company is said to have asked for delivery of remaining orders about one or two months later.

Apple last week made available the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in several countries, including the US, UK, Australia and Singapore. There have been reports that suggest that both the phones have received lukewarm response from consumers, as many are waiting for the iPhone X which will be available worldwide on November 3. Apple has already announced that the iPhone X pre-orders will open on October 27 in several parts of the world, including India. The iPhone X will cost Rs 89,000 for 64GB, while the top-end model is priced at Rs 102, 000 for 256GB.

