Apple iPhone X A11 Bionic chip aces Geekbench performance test

Apple’s A11 Bionic Fusion chip is claimed to be “the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone” by the company. (Source: Geekbench) Apple’s A11 Bionic Fusion chip is claimed to be “the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone” by the company. (Source: Geekbench)

Apple iPhone X beat Samsung Galaxy S8 in both single-core and multi-core performance on Geekbench thanks to the new A11 Bionic Fusion chip. iPhone X scores 4188 in single-core and 10069 in multi-core performance, which is almost double of the top Android competitor. Samsung Galaxy S8 scores in single-core and multi-core performance are 2024 and 6719 respectively.

The latest scores is only an indication of how powerful Apple’s A11 Bionic Fusion chip is. Interestingly, Apple’s A10 Fusion was ahead of Snapdragon 835 and Samsung’s Exynos 8895 as well. With the latest scores, Apple also beat its own A10 Fusion chipset.

The Geekbench listing also reveals that iPhone X runs iOS 11, and packs 3GB RAM which is the same as iPhone 8 Plus. Notably, Apple doesn’t reveal RAM or battery size of its phones at the time of launch. According to a TENAA listing page, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus feature 2GB and 3GB RAM respectively.

Talking about Apple’s A11 Bionic Fusion chip, the company claims this is “the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone.” The A11 Bionic Fusion chip can has six-core which includes two high-powered cores and four power-efficient ones. The new second-generation performance controller in A11 Bionic can utilise all six cores simultaneously, unlike A10 Fusion which could only use one cluster (either high-powered or power-efficient) at once.

Apple’s new A11 Bionic chip is said to be 70 per cent faster than last year’s chip. It comes with Neural Engine coupled with a new graphics processing chip that is claimed to be 30 per cent faster than that in the A10. There’s an embedded M11 motion coprocessor, and an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design for better graphics. The new Neural Engine can efficiently carry heavy duty tasks around AI, machine learning, Face ID, Animoji, etc thanks to its dual-core design.

The iPhone X is arguably the most powerful phone that Apple has ever made. It comes with a dual rear camera setup, a bezel-less display, new A11 Bionic chip, and new Face ID for authentication. iPhone X sports a new glass and metal design. Specifications include a 5.8-inch OLED display, 12MP + 12 MP rear cameras, a 7MP TrueDepth front camera as well as support for Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting (beta).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd