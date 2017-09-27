Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus to get fix for earpiece ‘crackling’ issue: Report

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus have a crackling audio problem, confirmed the company and it has promised a fix. Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus have a crackling audio problem, confirmed the company and it has promised a fix.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have a problem when it comes to users making voice calls with the earpiece. Apple has also confirmed to The Verge that it will be issuing a software fix for the problem soon. The company’s own support forum also has complaints from users about the issue.

According to The Verge users are experiencing a “static” or “crackling” sound when they make calls and are using the earpieces. The problem is impacting both iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus around various regions and carriers in the world. It also notes the sound doesn’t appear in all calls or FaceTime audio calls nor is it an issue when the call is on loudspeaker.

Apple in a statement to The Verge said the problem impacts only a small number of users, and will issue a solution. “Our team is at work on a fix, which will be included in an upcoming software release,” reads the statement.

One of the top comments in the Apple Support forum says the “crackling is intermittent – on some calls you can perfectly notice it on others no problem. I have already tried resetting the phone with no success on solving the problem.”

Another user wrote, “I can confirm I have this issues with a 1 day old 8+. I have turned speakerphone on/off. I have disabled LTE voice, I have disabled Noise Cancellation.. nothing solves this issue. I thought I didn’t have it and then on calls with my wife last night I heard it.”

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus crackling issue isn’t the only software problem with some of the new releases. Apple Watch 3 with LTE has connectivity issues and the company has also promised an update to fix the issue. The new reports of the ‘crackling’ sound come even as there has been a muted response to the iPhone 8 sales, given that many fans are waiting for the Apple iPhone X.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus go on sale in India from September 29, and the price starts at Rs 64,000 for the two phones. Users have the option of pre-booking the Apple iPhones as well.

