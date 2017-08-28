Apple iPhone 8 wireless charging to be slower than expected: Report

Apple iPhone 8 will use inductive charging at 7.5W, which is half the speed of the latest Qi 1.2 standards, according to a report. Apple iPhone 8 will use inductive charging at 7.5W, which is half the speed of the latest Qi 1.2 standards, according to a report.

Apple’s next-generation flagship will be released in just a few days, but rumours about the upcoming iPhone 8 have already surfaced online. One of the strong rumours about the iPhone 8 is that Apple will be adding wireless charging to the flagship phone. It’s good to hear that Apple is keen to include wireless charging in the iPhone 8, but there’s a chance that it would be slow compared to the existing standards.

Japanese site Macotakara claims the iPhone 8 will use inductive charging at 7.5W, which is half the speed of the latest Qi 1.2 standards. While wireless charging is coming to the iPhone 8, it is likely to be slow than the charging setup used by several Android smartphones. Nevertheless, it will be still faster than the existing 5W charger.

It’s also being reported that the iPhone 8 will use Qi wireless charging standard, the device won’t work with third-party chargers. This is primarily because Apple has its MFi (Made for iPhone) certification program in place. In other words, users will have no option but to either get genuine Apple or certified chargers.

Wireless charging has been the most requested feature to arrive in the next-generation iPhone, which is said to be called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X. The premium version of the iPhone, which will likely to be unveiled on September 12, may cost upwards of $1000 (or approx Rs 65,000). Also known as the tenth anniversary iPhone, the said smartphone will be dramatically redesigned. Apple may also increase the size of the display by reducing the bezels, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8. Apple iPhone 8 will reportedly offered in different storage capacities of 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

According to reports, Apple will likely to launch three iPhones later this year. Barring the premium, iPhone 8, Apple is said to launch the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus with marginal upgrades. The company is also rumoured to launch an updated version of the Apple TV with 4K support and the third-generation Apple Watch later this year.

