Apple iPhone 8 to be priced at $999, says new report

Apple iPhone 8 will start at 9, says a new report. (Bloomberg) Apple iPhone 8 will start at 9, says a new report. (Bloomberg)

Apple iPhone 8 will launch in September, and it won’t be cheap, according to the latest reports. A report in New York Times says Apple iPhone 8 will have a premium model which could be priced at $999. The report is quoting people who are “briefed on the product,” and points out that Apple’s new iPhone will have a full frontal display with reduced bezels on the side, facial recognition for unlocking and wireless charging with “magnetic induction.”

The latest report in NYT about the iPhone 8 being an expensive proposition is nothing new. Previously we’ve seen reports claiming the iPhone 8 will be priced at $1000 and going up to $1200. Earlier, JP Morgan analyst Rod Hall had put out a report saying the ASP (Average selling price) of the iPhone 8 will go to $1100. Also Apple blogger John Gruber has claimed the iPhone 8 could end up costing $1200 for the entry-level version itself, which would make it most expensive iPhone ever.

A report on Fortune had also pegged the starting price at $1000 and the increased price is due to the highest cost of manufacturing thanks to the new OLED display. Another report on UBS though had said the iPhone 8 will start at $870 for the base variant and the more expensive ones will be closer to $1000.

Pricing of the iPhone 8 aside, the NYT report confirms the face recognition scanner for unlocking is coming. Bloomberg had first reported this, and it looks like Apple iPhone 8 will get rid of the Touch ID altogether. The 3D face recognition system will be on the front of the device, and according to the Bloomberg report, Apple wants to ensure high accuracy around this. Apparently, the phone’s facial recognition will work and unlock the device even if lying flat on a table, etc.

Apple iPhone 8 will be the tenth anniversary device from the company, and according to new leaks the launch event will take place on September 12. However analysts predict the iPhone 8 could be in short supply during the initial launch phase. Apple iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus will also launch alongside.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd