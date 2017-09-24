Apple iPhone 8 teardown by iFixit reveals smaller battery, 2GB RAM

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have gone on sale and as always iFixit has done a teardown to reveal what the iPhone 8 is hiding. (Photo credit: iFixit) Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have gone on sale and as always iFixit has done a teardown to reveal what the iPhone 8 is hiding. (Photo credit: iFixit)

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have gone on sale and as always iFixit has done a teardown to reveal what the iPhone 8 is hiding. For starters, iFixit confirms the iPhone 8 has a smaller 1822mAh compared to iPhone 7 1960mAh battery. Apple claimed that users will get similar battery life from iPhone 8 as on the iPhone 7, but whether it will turn out to be true in real world usage that remains to be seen.

iFixit’s teardown also show that iPhone 8 comes apart much like the iPhone 7 with a few screws drilled inside, however this time the back panel is more difficult to access than before. The iFixit teardown also offered some details on new A11 Bionic six cores chip revealing the new CPU to be layered over SK Hynix. Other internals on the iPhone 8 include- 2GB LPDDR4 RAM, Qualcomm MDM9656 Snapdragon X16 LTE Modem, NXP 80v18 secure NFC module and a few components from Skyworks and Avago.

iFixit discovered charging coil meant for wireless charging when they X-rayed the new iPhone. Interestingly iPhone 8 scored a six out of 10 based on overall reparability. While this does seem to be a decent score, but it is a point less than what iPhone 7 managed to earn last year.

Separately, tech research firm, TechInsights did a teardown with the bigger variant, iPhone 8 Plus. During the teardown, the experts x-rayed the imaging sensors and found out that they are both Sony illuminated-chips measuring 32.8 square millimeters. The wide-angle camera lens has a pixel pitch of 1.22 micrometers, while the zoom lens has a smaller 1-micrometer pitch. Interestingly the teardown also revealed a stacked sensor implemented in the cameras, with ‘pixel walls’, signal processing and memory all packed in one thin unit.

