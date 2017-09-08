Apple iPhone 8’s ‘production glitch’ could cause shipping delay: WSJ Report

Apple iPhone 8 faced summer production glitches and could have shipping delays when it finally launches. (Representational Image. Source: Bloomberg) Apple iPhone 8 faced summer production glitches and could have shipping delays when it finally launches. (Representational Image. Source: Bloomberg)

Apple’s new iPhone 8 had hit production glitches early in its manufacturing process and could lead to supply shortfalls and shipping delays following its launch next week, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The production glitches pushed the manufacturing process back by about a month, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to MacRumors, which cites from Wall Street Journal report, the reason for the delay is the new OLED screen. The Wall Street Journal report says, “The iPhone manufacturing process requires more steps and more layers of adhesive and protective film than are involved in Samsung’s manufacturing process.” Apple is relying on Samsung for the OLED displays given the South-Korea technology giant is the dominant player in this segment.

Another report from TechCrunch has also come out to claim Apple iPhone 8 “will ship at a later time,” and says this is based on trusted sources. The report also hints production glitches could be the reason for the delay.

The Wall Street Journal report also points out Apple was initially trying to implement Touch ID under the display of the iPhone 8, which did not prove successful and the company had to abandon this feature. This change of plans has also resulted in the delay in the iPhone production cycle. According to reports, Apple will introduce a 3D face recognition module in the front, in place of the Touch ID.

iPhone 8 or iPhone X as it is being referred marks the 10th anniversary edition of the iconic device and it will see a new bezel-less display. Apple is ditching LCDS for OLED displays, which are also more power efficient and will get rid of the home button on the front. The iPhone 8’s new display is also more expensive at $120-$130 per unit, according to a report from Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo of KGI Securities.

“There never appears to be a shortage of chatter about alleged production glitches at Apple but they seem to be able to crank out tens of millions of iPhones each quarter,” BTIG analyst Walter Piecyk said in an email to Reuters. “I also doubt someone interested in a new iPhone will change brands if they have to wait a few months,” he added.

Apple iPhone 8 event takes place on September 12. Apple iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, Apple Watch 3 and a new 4K Apple TV will also be unveiled at the event. According to some reports, iPhone 8 could be the most expensive one ever and it could cross the $1000 price tag.

