Apple iPhone 8: Siri could be activated by pressing sleep/wake button. (File photo: Reuters) Apple iPhone 8: Siri could be activated by pressing sleep/wake button. (File photo: Reuters)

With Apple iPhone 8, the one big change expected is the full frontal display. It will also mean the home button on the iPhone 8 will be gone forever. So how will users activate Siri on the iPhone 8 with no home button on the front? Of course, the option of ‘Hey Siri’ is there, but according to a report, this could be shifted to the ‘Sleep/Wake’ button on the hardware side of things.

A report on MacRumors points out that iOS developer Guilherme Rambo has pointed this out in a tweet he shared. He wrote,” I did find a gesture to invoke Siri by holding the lock button.” Rambo had also pointed out the lock button could be the new home button in the iPhone 8.

The report notes Rambo found this in the source code, which hints at the possibility. He had previously found references to the 4K Apple TV in tvOS 11. Apple’s iPhone 8 will get rid of the Home Button and reference designs for a bezel-less iPhone were also spotted in the HomePod firmware, which had all but confirmed the iPhone 8’s revamped look.

It remains to be seen how Apple will implement the activate Siri feature in the Sleep/Wake button, given a long press is what is used to shut down the iPhone. Whether Apple changes the implementation in this button is something that will be watched closely.

Apple will replace the Touch ID fingerprint scanner in the iPhone 8 with a facial recognition feature for unlocking the device, according to reports from analysts and Bloomberg. According to a report by well-known Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, the Touch ID implementation under the display is far from accurate and this sort of feature will take time to succeed, which is why the company is not launching it for now.

The Bloomberg report has given details on the design changes in the iPhone and how the 3D facial recognition will work. Apple will have a glass and metal design for the iPhone 8, which will include an all glass body on the front and back, a steel frame and a flat OLED display for the flagship phone.

I did find a gesture to invoke Siri by holding the lock button. — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 2, 2017

Apple iPhone 8 will launch on September 12 as the company has already sent out invites confirming an upcoming event. Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus along with the new Apple TV 4K and an Apple Watch 3 with LTE support are expected at the event.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd