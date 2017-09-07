Apple iPhone 8 pre-orders likely to start on September 15: Report

Apple could start taking pre-orders for the new iPhone 8 on September 15, claims a new report. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Apple could start taking pre-orders for the new iPhone 8 on September 15, claims a new report. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Apple’s next-generation iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 8, could see some huge improvements over its predecessor. The company has already announced that it is hosting an event on September 12 in Cupertino, where the flagship phone will be shown off to the press for the first time. It’s unclear at the moment when Apple plans to start taking pre-orders for the new iPhone. Now a new report claims the iPhone 8 pre-orders will go live on September 15.

The German-language site Macerkopf, citing sources close to two network operators, claims the iPhone 8 pre-orders will begin on Friday, September 15. While it’s not unknown whether Apple has communicated the date to its network operators, but this shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Apple has historically started taking pre-orders for its new iPhone models on Friday, immediately after the launch event.

For instance, Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were unveiled on September 7 last year, with pre-orders going live on September 9. The devices started shipping a week later on September 16 in the US. So, the chances are, the company may start taking the iPhone 8 pre-orders on Friday itself following the global debut. The report further said that Apple is likely to start delivering the iPhone 8 on September 22.

There has always been leaks about the new iPhone even before the launch – but the iPhone 8 appears to be no different device. Rumor has it that the iPhone 8 could cross the $1000 (or approx Rs 65,000) price mark, making it the most expensive iPhone ever. The iPhone 8 is expected to be a complete revamp from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The high-end smartphone is rumoured to include an edge-to-edge display, a bezel-less design, wireless charging, facing recognition and – for the first time – no home button. The device will be released alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. In addition to the three new iPhones, the September 12 event is likely to see the unveiling of a 4K Apple TV and the third-generation Apple Watch.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd