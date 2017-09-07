Apple iPhone 8 pre-orders to start on September 15, says new report

Apple could start taking pre-orders for the new iPhone 8 on September 15, claims a new report. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Apple could start taking pre-orders for the new iPhone 8 on September 15, claims a new report. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

Apple’s iPhone 8 will be launched at an event on September 12 in Cupertino. Now a new report claims the iPhone 8 pre-orders will go live on September 15. Apple iPhone 8 will launch along with the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, and Apple Watch 3 as well as the 4K Apple TV.

Now a German website Macerkopf, which is citing sources close to two network operators, claims the iPhone 8 pre-orders will begin on Friday, September 15. While it’s not unknown whether Apple has communicated the date to its network operators, but this shouldn’t come as a big surprise. Apple has historically started taking pre-orders for its new iPhone models on Friday, immediately after the launch event.

For instance, Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were unveiled on September 7 last year with pre-orders going live on September 9. The devices started shipping a week later on September 16 in the US. So the company may start taking the iPhone 8 pre-orders on Friday itself following the global debut. The report further said that Apple is likely to start delivering the iPhone 8 on September 22.

Rumour has it the iPhone 8 could cross the $1000 (or approx Rs 65,000) price mark, making it the most expensive iPhone ever. The iPhone 8 is expected to be a complete revamp from the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. The high-end smartphone will likely to include an edge-to-edge display with a bezel-less design, wireless charging, facing recognition and – for the first time – no home button.

The device will be released alongside the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus which will get minor upgrades, according to reports. Apple will also get rid of the Touch ID fingerprint scanner on the iPhone 8, according to report, and instead introduce a new face scanner for unlocking the device. The iPhone 8 marks the tenth anniversary of the iPhone. Some reports also say Apple could name this the iPhone Special Edition or iPhone X, though we’ll have to wait and see what name Apple finally picks.

