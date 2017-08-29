Apple iPhone 8 launch on September 12: $1000 price to wireless charging

Apple iPhone 8 launch on September 12: 00 pricing, 5.8-inch bezel-less display, wireless charging and more. (Source: Reuters) Apple iPhone 8 launch on September 12: 00 pricing, 5.8-inch bezel-less display, wireless charging and more. (Source: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 8 could be revealed on September 12 along with the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus, according to a report on Wall Street Journal. There are many questions around the upcoming Apple event, and the iPhone 8 won’t be the only highlight at this; a 4K Apple TV set-top box is also on the cards, according to a Bloomberg report. The Apple Watch 3 could also make an appearance. So what should one expect from the iPhone 8? Here’s a quick look at some key points.

Apple iPhone 8 at $1000: Will this be the most expensive iPhone ever?

Apple iPhone 8 marks the anniversary edition, and this could be the most expensive iPhone ever starting at $1000. A recent New York Times report said Apple iPhone 8 will have a premium version at $999, though it is unclear if this will be for the highest storage variant or the starting ones.

Previously reports on Fortune and analyst reports by Goldman Sachs, which were published by Business Insider, had also pegged the pricing at $1000. Either way a $1000 pricing is a significant bump up from the $649 pricing of the iPhone 7 (32GB variant). However, the 256GB variant of the iPhone 7 Plus is priced at $969 in the US, which is close to $1000.

Interesting a UBS analyst note said iPhone 8 will start at $870 for the base storage options, while the more expensive ones will cost $1000. Still the iPhone 8 won’t be cheap, and the new OLED display and glass design is the likely reason why.

The iPhone 8 at $1000 comes to around 63,000, but we know that in India the iPhone has a considerably higher launch price than the one compared to the US. The high-end variant of iPhone 7 Plus launched at Rs 92,000 last year. So will iPhone 8 cross this mark? We will have to wait and see.

Apple iPhone 8: When will it launch, hit stores?

The event will likely take place on September 12, though the company is yet to send out official invites for the same. The phone should hit the stores in the US soon after the official launch. The India availability will likely be later in October. Analysts predict the iPhone 8 will be limited supply after it is officially announced given the high demand for the smartphone.

Schematics of the Apple iPhone 8, along with the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus that were leaked earlier by iDropNews. Schematics of the Apple iPhone 8, along with the iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus that were leaked earlier by iDropNews.

What are the new features on the Apple iPhone 8?

The biggest change to the iPhone 8 will be the display. The iPhone 8 will have a 5.8-inch OLED bezel-less display with a full frontal glass just like the S8, S8+, Note 8. Though this won’t have dual curved edges. Apple iPhone 8 won’t have a home button, and the Touch ID could be gone on the new iPhone. Instead, Apple will add a 3D Face recognition module to unlock the device after scanning a user’s face, just like the Galaxy S8, S8+ already do.

Also read: Apple iPhone 8 will be priced at $999, says report

Apple iPhone 8 will have a glass and metal design and support for wireless charging, though it will be slower than the standards. iPhone 8 will also have the dual-rear camera, but this will be vertically aligned, and not horizontally like in the case of the iPhone 7 Plus. Other specifications will include the new A11 chip on the iPhone, base storage variants starting at 32GB and going up to 256GB, according to reports.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd