Apple event on September 12: Where is it; will iPhone 8 be launched and other questions answered

Apple has finally sent out invites for its much-anticipated event on September 12. It is expected that the tech giant will announce its new iPhone 8 smartphone at the event along with a slew of other devices. While experience tells us that it is futile to speculate what Apple might have up their sleeve at any of these events, given the highly secretive nature of the company, there have been many reports and leaks about the new phone. The only thing that is clear is that the Apple keynote by Tim Cook will be at new venue this time and a venue that will make news on its own.

When and where is the Apple event?

The Apple event is being organised at their new Apple Park campus in Cupertino on September 12. This will be the first event at the spectacular new campus which is not yet fully functional. The September 12 event is being organised at the Steve Jobs theatre, which in all probability is now complete. Over the past few years Apple’s iPhone launches have been held at the Moscone or Bill Graham centre in San Francisco. In fact, the last WWDC was at San Jose, returning to the city after a long gap.

Will a new iPhone be announced at the Apple event on September 12?

Yes, in all probability. It is expected that the Apple iPhone 8 will be announced at the event. There could be other smartphones too, maybe a new version of the Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Apple is expected to make radical changes to at least the top-end model in what is the tenth anniversary year of the iPhone. As per reports, the iPhone 8 will drop the home button in favour of gestures on what will be best screens Apple has ever produced. The phone is also expected to be the most expensive ever at around $1000. But then it is better to wait for the event before taking any of these reports seriously. However, over the past few years, a lot of the speculation over new Apple devices have proved to be right to a certain extent.

Will anything else be announced at the Apple event?

Apple will most certainly announce a new Apple Watch at the event. There will also be a new version of the Apple TV in all probability. There could be a few accessories on show like the Apple Airpods. But we are not sure about any of these at the moment.

