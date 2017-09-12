Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X live blog: Here are updates from the big September event

Apple iPhone 8 live blog: The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and other devices will all be revealed today. (Source: AP) Apple iPhone 8 live blog: The iPhone X, iPhone 8 and other devices will all be revealed today. (Source: AP)

Apple is holding its annual product keynote event in Cupertino on Tuesday. While it is expected that the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X or iPhone X Edition will be revealed today by the Cupertino-based technology giant, the event is also significant because it is first time the world will officially get to see the new Apple Park campus of the tech giant. Apple is hosting its Special Event for September in the newly opened Steve Jobs Theater (this is the first event at this location), which is located on Apple’s sprawling new campus. Today’s event won’t just see the launch of the new iPhone series, but also an Apple Watch 3 with possible LTE support and a 4K Apple TV set-top box as well. Some reports are claiming an iPod Touch 7th generation could also on the way as well.

The iPhone X will mark the tenth anniversary special of the device, that was first revealed in January 2007 by the late Apple co-founder and CEO Steve Jobs. This could also be the most expensive iPhone till date, and the price tag might just cross $1000, though we’ll have to wait and see if that does turn out to be true.

We will attending the live event at Apple’s campus itself and will have constant updates around the event. Apple’s event starts at 10.30 pm IST for those who are interested in watching it. The Apple website will have the event playing live and those with iPhones, iPods, iPads or MacBooks can watch it straight from the Safari browser. Windows 10 users can rely on Edge explorer to watch the event as well.

Follow our live updates below

8.32 pm: With the iPhone, the pricing has always been a point of debate especially in India. In fact, compared to the $ price, the iPhone pricing rupees has always been on the higher side. With a $1000 pricing for the base variant of the iPhone X, what do you think will be the starting price in India? Sound off in the comments below.

8.25 pm: The other big point of debate, discussion around the iPhone 8, iPhone X series is the price. Leaked reports, analysts are all convinced the special 10th anniversary iPhone will cost more than $1000, perhaps starting at $1200, which would make the most expensive one ever. We’ll have to wait and see till Apple actually reveals the price.

8.23 pm: Apple’s big event won’t just about the devices. iOS 11, macOS High Sierra, watch OS 4, new tvOS will also get their final release dates. Apple will also showcase the final, refined versions of the new operating systems.

8.22 pm: So what all devices are expected at today’s Apple event? Three iPhones, which will be called iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X or iPhone X Edition. The Apple Watch 3 is also going to be unveiled today. Apple TV with 4K resolution support Some reports claim the iPod Touch 7th gen could be launch. A cheaper, iPhone SE might also be showcased.

8.20 pm: The launch event is taking place in the Steve Jobs Theater, which is built in memory of Apple’s late co-founder and CEO. The entrance to the 1,000-seat auditorium is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, 165 feet in diameter, supporting a metallic carbon-fiber roof. The Steve Jobs Theater is situated atop a hill — one of the highest points within Apple Park — overlooking meadows and the main building.

8.10 PM: Now here’s some quick background on the Apple Park, where the event is taking place. This is the building that looks like giant spaceship from top. The Apple Park draws from Steve Jobs’ memories of Stanford and has grassy fields, over 9,000 Oak, Redwood and other native and drought-resistant trees. It is also powered by 100 per cent renewable energy. It is also the site of the world’s largest naturally ventilated buildings, projected to require no heating or air conditioning for nine months of the year.

