Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X Edition, Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch 3, and more: Here’s everything to expect

Apple iPhone X or iPhone X Edition, as some are calling it, is expected to be unveiled soon. The Cupertino-technology giant is gearing up to host the event at the Steve Jobs Theater in the new Apple Park Campus. The highly anticipated event will be livestreamed as well. Along side the iPhone X, Apple will launch iPhone 8, iPhone 8+, Apple TV 4K, Apple Watch Series 3, and probably iPod Touch (7th Gen) as well. On the software side, we could see final builds and new features of iOS 11, MacOS High Sierra, and Apple watchOS 4.

Apple’s September 12 event is supposed to take place at 10.00 AM Pacific Time (PDT), which is 10.30 PM IST in India. Apple iPhone X remains one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year 2017 and it is said to come with a radical new design change when compared to previous-generation iPhones. So what can we expect from the Apple event tonight? Let us take a look:

Apple iPhone X or iPhone X Edition

Apple iPhone X is company’s tenth-edition iPhone, and we could see significant upgrades to the upcoming device when compared to existing iPhones. One of the highlights of iPhone X could be 3D facial recognition technology, which will be used to unlock the phone. Apple’s new iPhone will get dual rear cameras with support from augmented reality (AR), and a 3D front camera. In terms of design, iPhone X is said to feature a glass body with steel frames on side.

Apple iPhone X won’t have a home button, and it could support wireless charging technology as well. iPhone X will sport a bezel-less OLED display with a screen size of 5.8-inches. The Special Edition iPhone could be company’s most expensive iPhone ever bearing a starting price-tag of $1000 for the 64GB version. The new iPhone is said to come in three storage variants – 64GB, 256GB and 512GB.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8+

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8+ are upgrades to iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus receptively. The two new iPhones are expected to get support for wireless charging technology and waterproofing like the iPhone X. Both the phones will sport the same aluminium chassis like we saw on the iPhone 7 series. Apple iPhone 8 will feature a 4.7-inch LCD display as seen on the iPhone 7 series, while the iPhone 8 Plus will likely a 5.5-inch display. Going by previous report, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8+ will be minor upgrades to the iPhone 7 series.

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 will most likely be a 4G-enabled smartwatch with LTE support. This means that Apple’s new Watch will be able to work independently from a companion smartphone. Apple Watch Series 3 will have a cellular connectivity, and users will be able to send messages, stream music, and connect to the internet independent of an iPhone. Other general improvements on the performance front and battery life could be on the cards as well.

Apple TV 4K or Apple TV (2017)

Apple TV 4K that supports 4K content and support for live sports streaming capability is also expected to make a debut at the event tonight. The new Apple set-top-box could have a faster processor as well. The company refreshed its Apple TV with a new operating system and a Siri remote in 2015. Previous reports suggest that iTunes could soon start offering movies in 4K and HDR.

Apple iPod Touch (7th Generation)

Apple iPod Touch (7th Gen) could make a debut at Apple’s Special event in California tonight. It will be interesting to see a new iPod from the company, especially since the Cupertino-technology giant hasn’t refreshed its iPod line-up for quite some time. Recently, Apple discontinued iPod nano and iPod shuffle, the last two music players in the company’s lineup that cannot play songs from Apple Music. However, given the year 2017 marks the tenth anniversary of iPhones, we could see a new iPod as well.

Apple iOS 11, MacOS High Sierra, Apple watchOS 4

Finally, Apple could showcase the final builds and new features of its new software for its iPhones, MacBooks, and Watches. Apple iOS 11 is expected to offer a slew of new features including a redesigned App Centre, and Control Centre. iOS 11 deeply integrates machine learning, and there’s focus on augmented reality as well. Further, it will bring new augmented reality (AR) experience to iPhone and iPad.

Apple WatchOS 4 brings new watch faces, the power of machine learning to update information, and a smarter Siri. Other improvemnets include a new Music app, an updated Workout app as well as motion and heart rate algorithms for High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT).

Coming to MacOS High Sierra for MacBooks, the software will bring support fro AR and VR conten as well as other refinements.

