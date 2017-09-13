Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple Watch 3, TV 4K: Price, Availability for India

Apple iPhone X will go on sale on November 3 in India: Here are details on price, availability of iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch 3, and Apple TV 4K. Apple iPhone X will go on sale on November 3 in India: Here are details on price, availability of iPhone X, iPhone 8, Apple Watch 3, and Apple TV 4K.

Apple announced a slew of products at its big September event on Tuesday night, which included iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, a new Apple Watch 3 and Apple TV 4K. For Apple fans in India, the good news is the wait for the new products won’t be long. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will see the quickest ever launch in the country, going on sale from September 29 itself. Here’s a look at the prices, availability for India for all of the products announced by Apple.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus Price in India, Sale date

The iPhone 8 series is launching first, and will be made available for purchase in India from September 29. Redington, which is one of the official distribution partners for Apple in India, confirmed that users can pre-order iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus beginning September 22 in over 3000 authorized stores across the country.

Apple iPhone 8 is priced at Rs 64,000 for the 64GB storage version, while the 256GB storage option will cost Rs 77,000. Apple iPhone Plus with 64GB starts at Rs 73,000 and the higher variant with 256GB storage costs Rs Rs 86,000. Apple says all three colours: space grey, the new gold finish and silver will be available at launch.

Apple iPhone X Price in India, Sale date

India and the rest of the world will have to wait for the Apple iPhone X. The iPhone X is only going on sale on November 3. iPhone X will be available in silver and space grey colours. Once again Apple has restricted the iPhone X to just two storage variants: 64GB and 256GB. Prices start at Rs 89,000 and goes up to Rs 1,02,000. So yes, be prepared to pay more than one lakh if you want to buy 256GB iPhone X in India.

Apple Watch 3 with GPS comes to India on September 29. (Source: Reuters) Apple Watch 3 with GPS comes to India on September 29. (Source: Reuters)

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS Price in India, Sale date

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS will come in gold, silver or space grey in the aluminium case or silver, space grey in the black stainless steel finish, along with the variety of bands. The Aluminium casing one will start at Rs 26,000 based on the Apple website listing for India. This price tag is for the Apple Watch 3 with GPS and an aluminium case with Sport Band. Similarly the Apple Watch Nike+ with aluminium case and Nike Sport Band will start at Rs 26,000 as well.

The new Nike+ version of Apple Watch will be available from October 5 in India. However, the regular Apple Watch 3 with GPS comes to India on September 29. The company’s own press statement says the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) will be available in gold, silver or space grey aluminium cases with a Sport Band starting at Rs 29,900. The higher pricing could be for the 42mm size version. Apple Watch 3 comes in two sizes: 38mm and 42mm. Apple Watch Series One will now be priced at Rs 21,900 with the Sport Band.

Apple’s new TV 4K will start at Rs 15,900 in India. (Source: Reuters) Apple’s new TV 4K will start at Rs 15,900 in India. (Source: Reuters)

Apple TV 4K Price in India, Sale date

Apple’s new TV 4K will be priced at Rs 15,900 for 32GB version, Rs 17,900 for 64GB storage. The Apple TV 4th generation price is now Rs 12,900 for 32GB storage. Apple TV 4K model will come to India

later and goes on sale in US and 21 other countries from September 21.

