Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus launched: Price, specifications and features

Apple has announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at the company’s annual fall event in Cupertino, California. Apple has announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at the company’s annual fall event in Cupertino, California.

Apple has announced the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at the company’s annual fall event in Cupertino, California. Both smartphones feature revamped designs, water and dust resistance, a True Tone display, upgraded cameras, A11 Bionic chipset, wireless charging and other major changes. Philip W. Schiller, Apple’s Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing, took to the stage stage in San Francisco to announce the new iPhones.

The iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch display, whereas the iPhone 8 Plus features a 5.5-inch display. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with a new A11 Bionic chipset (six cores, in total) that is said to be 70 per cent faster than last year’s chip. It is paired with a new graphics processing chip that is 30 per cent faster than what’s in the A10.

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also got upgraded 12MP cameras. The lenses now feature f/1.8 and f/2.8 apertures.For the iPhone 8 Plus, Apple still uses a dual-camera setup, like the one saw on the iPhone 7 Plus. The dual cameras on the iPhone 8 Plus also have a new “Portrait Lighting” feature to adjust the lighting for portrait shots. Apple is also claiming the iPhone 8 is the first smartphone designed for augmented reality.

The iPhone 8 will be available in 64GB and 256GB options. The iPhone 8 Plus, meanwhile, will be made available in 64GB and 256GB storage options, The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will debut with iOS 11, the new mobile OS that was previewed at this year’s WWDC in June. Apple says the new phones will be available for purchase on September 22, though pre-orders will begin on September 15. The iPhone 8 will start with 64GB of storage for $699 and goes up to 256GB, though the price of the top-end model is unknown/ The iPhone 8 Plus, meanwhile, is more expensive than the iPhone 8, starting at $799 for the 64GB version.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd