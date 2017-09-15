Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus preorders open in US: Here is when it comes to India

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus prebookings open in the US from today and they will go on sale from September 22. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus prebookings open in the US from today and they will go on sale from September 22.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus pre-bookings have opened up across the United States today. The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are successors to the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, while the iPhone X is the special anniversary edition. The new iPhone 8 series will reach users from September 22 onwards and will also be available in stores from this date. So when is Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus coming to India? The wait is short this time around and the phones will go on sale from September 29 itself. The pre-bookings in India will start from September 22 itself.

Apple iPhone 8 starts at $699 in the US, while the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799. Compared to this, the India pricing for iPhone 8 series is on the higher side. Apple iPhone 8 will cost Rs 64,000 (64GB) and Rs 77,000 (256GB), while the iPhone 8 Plus will cost Rs 77,000 (64GB) and Rs 86,000 (256GB) respectively.

The 4.7-inch iPhone 8 and 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus comes with iOS 11 and are powered by Apple’s new A11 bionic chipset, which the company says also includes a full-fledged neural engine for carrying out AI tasks, machine learning, etc. These full-glass body phones also come with Retina HD displays, camera sensors that support augmented reality and wireless charging.

Both phones also come with 64GB and 256GB variants. Apple has limited iPhone 8 to just two variants this time. The iPhone 8 offers a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP selfie camera, the iPhone 8 Plus has a 12MP + 12MP dual-rear and 7MP on the front.

Apple iPhone X will launch in India and globally from November 3. The iPhone X starts at Rs 89,000 for the 64GB version and the 256GB version will be priced at Rs 102,000. iPhone X is the one that has a 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display, Face ID, A11 Bionic chip, and a new all glass design.

