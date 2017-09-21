Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus pre-booking offer: Reliance Digital to offer 70% buyback

Reliance Digital will offer a 70 per cent buyback on Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus of the original purchase price on return of the device after a year, according to industry sources. (Image Source: Reuters) Reliance Digital will offer a 70 per cent buyback on Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus of the original purchase price on return of the device after a year, according to industry sources. (Image Source: Reuters)

Apple’s iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be open for pre-bookings in India from tomorrow onward and it looks like Reliance Digital will offer some cashback and buyback deals for those who pre-book. According to IANS, Reliance Digital will offer a 70 per cent buyback on iPhone 8 and 8 Plus’ original purchase price on return of the device after a year.

Additionally customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus from Reliance Digital stores offline, Amazon.in, http://www.Jio.com and Jio Store. Both phones will officially go on sale in India from September 29, 2017. There’s also a cashback offer, but there’s a catch to it. Customers will get Rs 10,000 cashback on September 29, the day of the launch, when they use a Citibank credit card to purchase the phone.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus both feature glass back with metal frame on the side. Apple iPhone 8 series also gets supports for wireless charging and for now third-party wireless chargers will be available. Both phones feature Retina HD display with LCD IPS Panel and Apple’s True Tone technology. The OLED display is only on the iPhone X, which will launch much later.

Apple’s iPhone 8 series is powered by the A11 Bionic chip, which has six cores. The rear camera for the Apple iPhone 8 is 12MP, while the iPhone 8 Plus has 12MP+12MP rear camera. Apple iPhone 8 Plus’ camera also has a Portrait Light Mode in beta to offer different kinds of lighting options when taking pictures in the portrait mode. The battery life on the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus is similar to the iPhone 7 series.

Apple iPhone 8 will cost Rs 64,000 for the 64GB variant and Rs 77,000 for 256GB storage option. The iPhone 8 Plus will start at Rs 73,000 for 64GB storage and Rs 86,000 for the 256GB option. There is no 128GB variant of the iPhone 8 this time.

Additionally, the iPhone X will be available for pre-order from October 27, and for purchase from November 3. Reliance Jio has launched a tariff plan especially for iPhone 8. The Rs 799 plan will provide 90 GB of data per month for post-paid users, over and above the free voice, SMS and complimentary subscription to Jio’s premium applications. The Rs 799 plan is also available for pre-paid users with a 28 day validity.

