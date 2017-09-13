Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s series: Full price list for India

Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus price in India availability date confirmed. Here’s a look at entire price list for Apple iPhone products in India. Apple iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus price in India availability date confirmed. Here’s a look at entire price list for Apple iPhone products in India.

Apple’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus are finally here. The two new iPhones weren’t the only highlight of the big September event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park campus. The iPhone X (Ten) was also announced by the company. Of course, the one big question when the new iPhone launches is around pricing, and when they will be made available. For India users, the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus will be launch one of the quickest one ever in the market.

The new iPhones will come to India on September 29 in the second wave of the launch. With Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X pricing in India confirmed, the prices of the older iPhone 7, iPhone 6s series have also changed. Here’s a quick look at the Apple iPhone series and its entire range of pricing in India.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus price in India, launch date

The Apple iPhone 8 starts at Rs 64,000 in India for the 64GB version. The 256GB version is priced at Rs 77,000 in India. Apple iPhone 8 Plus starts at Rs 73,000 for the 64GB version, while the 256GB version will cost Rs 86,000. Both phones will go on sale on September 29 in the Indian market. The key features and highlights are the new glass design (iPhone 8 has all glass on the back), the A11 Bionic processor which is six-core one, a new improved 12MP rear camera, Portrait lighting mode on the iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also come with support for wireless charging with the Qi standard supported. In the iPhone 8 Plus, both rear cameras have OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), the ability to record 4K videos at 60 frames per seconds. Apple is also adding fast charging, with up to 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

Apple iPhone X price in India, availability

Apple iPhone X won’t be coming before November 3, which is when the phone officially hits the stores. The 64GB storage version is priced at Rs 89,000 in India and the 256GB version will cost Rs 102,000. So yes, you will be paying just over a lakh if you want the high-end version of iPhone X. iPhone X comes with the edge-to-edge 5.8-inch OLED display, all glass design, dual rear cameras, Face ID.

Apple iPhone X comes with a bigger 5.8-inch OLED edge-to-edge display.

The rear camera is 12MP + 12 MP, but Apple has added a TrueDepth camera in the front, which also has support for Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting (beta). The new iPhone X offers a host of new features, some of which have been present on Android phones for sometime now. But given this is the premium iPhone now, it does command a hefty price.

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus price in India

Apple iPhone 7 with 32GB storage now starts at Rs 49,000 in India and the 128GB version is priced at Rs 58,000. There’s no more 256GB version of the iPhone 7, at least the Apple website doesn’t officially list it. The earlier pricing for the iPhone 7 was Rs 56,200 while the 128GB version was priced at Rs 65,200. However, the iPhone 7 was available for less on some e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon India.

Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s series comparison.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus now starts at Rs 59,000 for the 32GB version. The 128GB variant now costs Rs 68,000, and the 256GB version has been done away in this series as well. The original pricing of the iPhone 7 Plus in India was Rs 67,300 for the base variant. while the 128GB version was around Rs 76,200.

Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus price in India

Apple iPhone 6s will now cost Rs 40,000 in India for the 32GB variant, while the higher end 128GB storage option will cost Rs 49,000. The iPhone 6s Plus now starts Rs 49,000 compared to the older pricing of Rs 56,100. The 128GB variant costs Rs 58,000 compared to the original official pricing of Rs 65,000.

