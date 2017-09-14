Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus, iPhone X coming to India soon: But should you upgrade?

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus launch in India on September 29. Apple iPhone X launches on November 3: So should you upgrade? Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus launch in India on September 29. Apple iPhone X launches on November 3: So should you upgrade?

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be going on sale in India from September 29. For a lot of hardcore Apple fans, the question is whether they should upgrade to the new smartphones or wait till iPhone X comes to the market, which is on November 3. For those who are on the fence, wondering when they should buy a new iPhone, there’s bound to be some confusion: Get iPhone 7 or the iPhone 8 series? We explain whether you should upgrade and if the wait for iPhone X is a smart idea.

Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6, iPhone 5s users: Getting iPhone 8 or iPhone 7 series?

For a lot of Apple users, the timeline for upgrade is usually two years. One is likely to get a better deal for an old iPhone under exchange schemes. Flipkart, which is the authorized online reseller, has exchange offers for old iPhones if one buys the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus from the website. Apple iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus users can expect between Rs 10,000 to Rs 11,000 off on the final price. The iPhone 6 Plus can get Rs 9500 off on the final price. An older iPhone 5s will fetch around Rs 4,300 off.

The question for a lot of users will be should they get iPhone 7, which is now retailing at a lower price. The 128GB version of the iPhone has an official price of Rs 58,000, though you can get it for Rs 55,000 on Flipkart, with some extra off under exchange.

The iPhone 8 price in India starts at Rs 64,000 and goes up to Rs 86,000 for the 256GB version of the iPhone 8 Plus. Honestly the difference, between the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 7 series is not much if one goes by specifications, features.

Apple iPhone X offers a radical design change thanks to the edge-to-edge display. (Image source: Reuters) Apple iPhone X offers a radical design change thanks to the edge-to-edge display. (Image source: Reuters)

The iPhone 8 sports a glass and aluminium design and comes in three colours: new gold, silver and space grey. There’s no matte black in this series like with the iPhone 7 series. The key new features of the iPhone 8 series would be the new glass design, support for wireless charging and the new A11 Bionic processor with the neural engine.

The iPhone 7, 7 Plus phones are on the A10 Fusion chip, and despite being an year old these two phones are still pretty powerful and should not give cause for complain. On the battery front too, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus don’t offer a significant advantage over the iPhone 7 series, and Apple’s own website says these last pretty much the same as the older phones. The iPhone 8 Plus does have a slightly improved rear camera, which also comes with the Portrait Lighting mode (beta) to really spruce up those portrait mode pictures.

Apple iPhone 8 is very similar to the iPhone 7 series in terms of designs, though it has an all glass back. (Image source: Reuters) Apple iPhone 8 is very similar to the iPhone 7 series in terms of designs, though it has an all glass back. (Image source: Reuters)

The differences between iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 are not so drastic that you should be rushing for an upgrade. If you are in the market for an iPhone and don’t want to spend over Rs 70,000 just to get the dual-rear camera on the new iPhone, you can always go with the iPhone 7 Plus with 128GB storage for close to Rs 67,999 on Flipkart itself.

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus users: Should you upgrade to iPhone 8 or wait for iPhone X?

The iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus are pretty similar to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus except for design difference, the improved processor and yes, a higher price tag on the new series. Also iPhone 8 has only two variants: 64GB and 256GB storage, which means if you wanted something like 128GB, which is priced less in the 7 series, you’re out of luck.

For those who bought the iPhone last year, upgrading to the 8 series just doesn’t make sense. The iPhone X though, is an entirely different proposition, if budget is not a constraint. Apple iPhone X marks a big design change thanks to the bezel-less edge-to-edge display, which is now an OLED one and offers more vivid, brighter colours.

Both iPhone X and iPhone 8 has support for wireless charging. (Source: Reuters) Both iPhone X and iPhone 8 has support for wireless charging. (Source: Reuters)

There’s also the Face ID front face scanner, a TrueDepth camera on the front that also comes with the Portrait Mode, which has so far been limited to the rear camera. There’s also Animoji which can scan your face and map those expressions, movements to an animated emoji. However, the battery is supposed to be two hours more than iPhone 7, which doesn’t mean much.

Honestly for those who want to upgrade their iPhones this year, the X (Ten) is the option to go for since it offers such a big leap in terms of design, features. But remember, this one has a premium price in India, starting at Rs 89,000 and crossing the Rs 1 lakh limit for 256GB. Or you could just wait till the prices drop to see if you really need the iPhone X in your life.

