Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus India launch on September 29, price starts at Rs 64,000

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus launch in India on September 29, price starts at Rs 64,000. (Source: AP) Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus launch in India on September 29, price starts at Rs 64,000. (Source: AP)

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be launching in India on September 29, which is the second batch of countries after the initial launch on September 22. Apple iPhone 8 price in India will start at Rs 64,000 for the 64GB variant of the iPhone 8. Apple has not officially confirmed the pricing for the other variants. This time, the Apple iPhone 8 series comes in only two storage options: 64GB and 256GB storage. There is no 32GB variant like last year’s iPhone 7.

Apple also says their own accessories including leather and silicone cases will be available in a range of colours for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus starting at Rs 3,100. Also Lightning Docks in colour-matching metallic finishes will also be available for Rs 4,700. From a design perspective, Apple iPhone 8 series is glass and aluminium and comes in three colours: Silver, Space Grey and a new gold finish.

Key specifications of the iPhone 8 series is: 4.7-inch Retina HD display with True Tone on the iPhone 8, while iPhone 8 Plus has the bigger 5.5-inch Retina HD display with True Tone. Both phones are powered by the A11 Bionic chip which is a six-core processor with four efficiency cores. Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are both water and dust resistant. Both phones have Touch ID for authentication and there’s no edge-to-edge display. The front camera on the iPhone 8 series is 7MP with Retina Flash for improved selfies.

The iPhone 8 still has a single lens camera with 12MP sensor. Apple iPhone 8 Plus has the 12MP+ 12MP rear cameras with Portrait mode, a new Portrait Lighting (beta) and 4K video up to 60 fps. Apple also brought wireless charging support to both phones and these phones will work with Qi chargers, which is the universal standard.

The iPhone 8 series also has redesigned stereo speakers, which Apple claims are up to 25 per cent louder and deliver deeper bass, etc. On the processor front, Apple is claiming the four efficiency cores are 70 pe rcent faster than the A10 Fusion. The new chip also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance.

On the AR front, Apple says the iPhone 8 series has cameras which are “individually calibrated, with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking.” This is to ensure a better AR experience on the iPhone given Apple has opened ARKit for developers.

Apple iPhone X starts at $999 and will ship from November 3, but the India release date for this has not been confirmed.

