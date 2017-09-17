Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus FAQ: Pre-order details, price, and everything you need to know

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus were announced alongside the iPhone X, Watch Series 3 and a new 4K Apple TV at the company’s event in September 12. The iPhone X is Apple’s most premium, tenth-anniversary iPhone while the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are the successors to last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Compared to the changes being made in the iPhone X, pronounced iPhone ‘ten’, both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus have got minor upgrades. And while both the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are slightly better than their predecessors, you might be interested in picking up one of the phones before the festive season kicks off.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

When can I get the new phones?

Consumers can look forward to the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus in India starting September 29. These devices will be available from leading dealers, major e-commerce sites and Apple’s own authorised resellers. Both devices will be available to pre-order on September 22. Amazon India has launched a dedicated pre-order page for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, we suggest you to head over to the e-commerce site to sign up and, be the first to get the new iPhone 8.

How much do the phones cost?

In India, iPhone 8 will cost Rs 64,000 for the 64GB storage variant and Rs 77,000 for 256GB storage. The iPhone 8 Plus on the other hand will cost Rs 77,000 for 64GB storage and Rs 86,000 for 256GB. Both iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be offered in two storage options; 64GB and 256GB.

Amazon India has launched a dedicated pre-order page for the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus,

What colours I can buy?

The new iPhones come in three colour options: Gold, Silver, Space Gray.

Will the new iPhones be upgradable to iOS 11?

Yes! Both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are upgradable to the latest iOS 11 mobile OS. In fact, the devices will be shipped with iOS 11 out of the box. Apple has already announced that iOS 11 will be available to download on September 19. iOS 11 will be available as a free download on your iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch either over-the-air or via manual update.

iPhone 8 vs iPhone 8 Plus: What’s new?

Like their predecessors, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with a 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screens. But the company has made the displays much better compared to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Both are Retina HD displays and also feature Apple’s True Tone technology. They now come with a slightly revamped design, notably a glass back and a new gold finish. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus also come with Apple’s faster A11 Bionic chip which feature six cores. As expected, the new processor will be faster than the old A10 chip found inside the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The new glass design also means both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can be charged through wireless charging. In contrast, both iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were launched without the wireless charging support. The new iPhones are designed to take advantage of augmented reality applications. Like the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, the new iPhones are IP67 dust and water resistant.

Do these phones have better cameras?

On the camera front, the iPhone 8 gets a 12MP single primary camera, while the iPhone 8 Plus gets a pair of 12MP shooters. The iPhone 8 has an improved 12MP camera with larger sensor, enabling faster autofocus in low light. Meanwhile the iPhone 8 Plus includes a new portrait lighting mode. In terms of video, both the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus can record 4K videos at 60 frames per second (fps).

Did Apple bring Face ID to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus?

No! Face ID is currently reserved for the iPhone X. While Apple has dropped the home button from the iPhone X, the company hasn’t yet abandoned Touch ID from the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.

Tell me about battery life on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus

The battery on the iPhone 8 is smaller compared to the iPhone 7. That’s according to a listing on TENAA, China’s version of FCC. Evidently the iPhone 8 has a battery of 1,821mAh, compared to the iPhone 7’s 1,960mAh. The iPhone 8 Plus has a battery of 2,675mAh, in comparison to the iPhone 7 Plus’ 2,900mAh.

For those how cares about, Tenaa just confirmed #iPhone8 and #iPhone8Plus comes with 2GB and 3GB of RAM, reveals 1821mAh and 2675mAh battery pic.twitter.com/NnIvYkVuAk — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) September 14, 2017

At the launch event earlier this week, Apple said both phones should last “about the same” as their predecessors. It is unclear why Apple has reduced the size of the battery on the new iPhones.

