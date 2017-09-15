Only in Express

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus batteries smaller than iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus: TENAA

Apple iPhone 8 packs a 1,821mAh battery opposed to 1,960 mAh in iPhone 7. Apple iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand features a 2,675mAh battery which is smaller that a 2,900mAh one in iPhone 7 Plus.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published:September 15, 2017 2:20 pm
iPhone 8, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone X, Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 battery Apple iPhone 8 packs a 1,821mAh battery opposed to 1,960 mAh in iPhone 7. Apple iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand features a 2,675mAh battery which is smaller that a 2,900mAh one in iPhone 7 Plus.
Related News

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 are supposed to be upgrades to last year’s iPhone 7 series. Though batteries in the two new iPhones are claimed to last about the same as iPhone 7 devices, their size is smaller than those found on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. A listing on TENAA has revealed that iPhone 8 packs a 1,821mAh battery opposed to 1,960 mAh in iPhone 7. Apple iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand features a 2,675mAh battery which is smaller that a 2,900mAh one in iPhone 7 Plus.

OnLeaks posted the listing pages on Twitter, which also reveals that iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with 2GB and 3GB RAM respectively. According to Apple’s website, batteries in iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will last about the same as iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus respectively. It looks like the Cupertino-technology giant has optimised software to increase battery life on the new iPhone despite a smaller capacity.

Notably, Samsung did a similar thing with Galaxy Note 8, which comes with a smaller 3,300mAh battery, compared to a 3,500mAh one in Galaxy S8 Plus. In a media interaction put out by The Korea Herald, Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh explained that even though the battery in Galaxy Note 8 is smaller, the 10-nanometer Snapdragon 835 processor enhances the phone’s power efficiency by 30 percent. Additionally, the move is aimed at guaranteeing battery safety in the new phone.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus were launched along side iPhone X, which is company’s tenth anniversary edition iPhone. While iPhone X comes with a radical new glass and metal design, iPhone 8 don’t offer a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The key new features include the new glass design, support for wireless charging and the new A11 Bionic processor with the neural engine. iPhone 8 Plus has a slightly improved rear camera, which also comes with the Portrait Lighting mode (beta).

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 15: Latest News