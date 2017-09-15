Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus batteries smaller than iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus: TENAA

Apple iPhone 8 packs a 1,821mAh battery opposed to 1,960 mAh in iPhone 7. Apple iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand features a 2,675mAh battery which is smaller that a 2,900mAh one in iPhone 7 Plus. Apple iPhone 8 packs a 1,821mAh battery opposed to 1,960 mAh in iPhone 7. Apple iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand features a 2,675mAh battery which is smaller that a 2,900mAh one in iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 are supposed to be upgrades to last year’s iPhone 7 series. Though batteries in the two new iPhones are claimed to last about the same as iPhone 7 devices, their size is smaller than those found on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. A listing on TENAA has revealed that iPhone 8 packs a 1,821mAh battery opposed to 1,960 mAh in iPhone 7. Apple iPhone 8 Plus, on the other hand features a 2,675mAh battery which is smaller that a 2,900mAh one in iPhone 7 Plus.

OnLeaks posted the listing pages on Twitter, which also reveals that iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with 2GB and 3GB RAM respectively. According to Apple’s website, batteries in iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will last about the same as iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus respectively. It looks like the Cupertino-technology giant has optimised software to increase battery life on the new iPhone despite a smaller capacity.

Notably, Samsung did a similar thing with Galaxy Note 8, which comes with a smaller 3,300mAh battery, compared to a 3,500mAh one in Galaxy S8 Plus. In a media interaction put out by The Korea Herald, Samsung’s mobile chief DJ Koh explained that even though the battery in Galaxy Note 8 is smaller, the 10-nanometer Snapdragon 835 processor enhances the phone’s power efficiency by 30 percent. Additionally, the move is aimed at guaranteeing battery safety in the new phone.

For those how cares about, Tenaa just confirmed #iPhone8 and #iPhone8Plus comes with 2GB and 3GB of RAM, reveals 1821mAh and 2675mAh battery pic.twitter.com/NnIvYkVuAk — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) September 14, 2017

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus were launched along side iPhone X, which is company’s tenth anniversary edition iPhone. While iPhone X comes with a radical new glass and metal design, iPhone 8 don’t offer a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The key new features include the new glass design, support for wireless charging and the new A11 Bionic processor with the neural engine. iPhone 8 Plus has a slightly improved rear camera, which also comes with the Portrait Lighting mode (beta).

