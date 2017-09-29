Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 sales start in India from today: Price, cashback offers and more

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus sales begin in India today: Price, cashback offers, buyback offer from Reliance Jio and everything else to note. Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus sales begin in India today: Price, cashback offers, buyback offer from Reliance Jio and everything else to note.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus will go on sale in India from today. The launch will officially start at 6pm today, though those who had pre-booked online should expect the deliveries to start from today. Flipkart, which is the authorised online reseller, Amazon, Infibeam are some of the players accepting online pre-bookings. Reliance Jio is also accepting the iPhone 8 pre-bookings via its MyJio app, Jio.com website. Here’s a look at everything to know about the iPhone 8 sales in India.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: Price for all variants, how to buy

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come in only two variants this time: 64GB and 256GB storage. With iPhone 8, the pricing starts at Rs 64,000 while the high-end version will cost Rs 77,000. The iPhone 8 Plus has the dual 12MP camera with dual OIS. Apple iPhone 8 Plus has a starting price tag of Rs 73,000 for 64GB, while the high-end variant costs Rs 86,000.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus both support wireless charging with the new glass back design, but the charging pad has to be purchased separately. Apple authorised resellers including Imagine stores, etc will be selling the iPhone 8. Apple’s website also lists Airtel and Vodafone as authorised sellers for the new iPhone series.

Apple iPhone 8 can also be purchased from Reliance Digital Stores, Future World, Croma, etc. One way of checking the nearest authorised reseller is going to the Apple India website and then locate the closest official stores. Just click on iPhone 8, Buy and click on “Buy iPhone from an Apple Authorised Reseller near you. Find the nearest reseller.” After that enter the Pincode under the sales tab and you should see the closest stores next to your home.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus: Rs 1000 cashback on CitiBank credit, debit cards

One of the deals being offered as part of the Apple iPhone 8 launch is Rs 10,000 cashback for Citi Bank Credit and World Debit Card holders. The offer is valid for those who pre-booked the phone using a Citi Bank credit/debit card and those who buy it today from the authorised sellers. Amazon India and Flipkart both have this offer. Jio.com also has this offer.

Effectively, this means you can get iPhone 8 at Rs 54,000 and iPhone 8 Plus starting at Rs 63,000 if one includes the cashback. The offer does not apply on any Citi Corporate credit cards.

Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and Reliance Jio 70 per cent buyback

Reliance Jio is offer 70 per cent buyback guarantee on the Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus. This option is available from Reliance Digital Stores, Amazon India, Jio.com as well. A 70 per cent buyback means a user can get Rs 44,800 back on the Apple iPhone 8 (64GB storage) once they return the device after one year. For Apple iPhone 8 Plus with 64GB, this means a user will get back Rs 51,100 if they return the device after one year. But the return cost excludes taxes, so the final amount might be lesser.

Also those who buy the phone under the Jio Buyback will have to use a Jio number on this with a Rs 799 recharge per month, which is only for iPhone 8 users. The 799 recharge per month comes to Rs 9,588 for the entire year, so do keep that in mind when considering the Jio scheme. This is a 12 month contract for prepaid and postpaid users. Reliance Jio will offer 3 GB of 4G data per day along with free voice calls, SMS, and the validity of the pack is 28 days in prepaid.

When handing back the iPhone 8, users have to make sure the iPhone is in a working condition, unlocked from the connected iCloud/Apple ID account. Also there should be no damage to the outer body and original box, accessories and eligibility certificate issued by Reliance Digital has to be shown as well. The buyback offer can be claimed from September 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. Reliance Jio also offering Rs 10,000 cashback with the iPhone on the Citi bank credit, debit cards.

