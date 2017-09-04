Apple iPhone 8 could be called as the iPhone X, launch set for September 12: Report

Apple iPhone 8 could be called as the iPhone X, to mark the launch of the tenth-anniversary iPhone. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) Apple iPhone 8 could be called as the iPhone X, to mark the launch of the tenth-anniversary iPhone. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

There’s still some confusion over the name of the next-generation iPhone, which is likely to be announced next week in California. According to a report from Dutch site iCulture, Apple’s next iPhone will be called iPhone X and not the iPhone 8. The report cites a “reliable source” who works for a global telecom company. The same source previously predicted about the arrival of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro.

The report claims the final name of the bezel-less iPhone will be the iPhone X, pronounced ‘iPhone 10’, This will be the special edition model in celebration of the tenth-anniversary of the first iPhone which went on sale in 2007. The source went on to report that the other two iPhones will end up calling the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, previously known as the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus.

The iPhone X will be the premium most model in the company’s updated iPhone lineup, which also includes the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. The high-end smartphone will be the first iPhone to feature an edge-to-edge display, with slim bezels. The device may not feature the traditional TouchID fingerprint scanner and instead features a new facial recognition technology.

It is also being claimed that the iPhone is likely to support wireless charging at the reduced rate, and the design will be completely different from the company’s previous generation smartphones. Not just the design will be tweaked, iPhone X will cost more than the iPhone 7 Plus. Rumor has it that the base model of the iPhone X will cost upwards of $999 (or approx Rs 64,020) and goes up to $1400 (or approx Rs 89, 710) for the top-end model. According to the above report, Apple iPhone pre-orders will begin on September 15, and actual deliveries will start on September 22.

At the moment, it’s not clear whether the premium model will be called the iPhone X or the iPhone Edition. Apple has already scheduled an event on September 12 which will be taking place at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company’s Apple New Park campus.

