Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus with Product (RED) variant to launch today: Here’s what to expect

Apple could introduce the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus in a Product (RED) colour variant today. The launch continues the tech giant’s support for RED, an organisation fighting for HIV/AIDS in Africa. Apple is the largest corporate donor to the Global Fund and has contributed $130 million till date. Information about a Product (RED) colour variant for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus was first found in a memo sent to Virgin Mobile employees.

According to MacRumours, which reported about the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus RED variants, the two phones will be listed on the company’s website today. Apple had previously introduced a Product (RED) variant for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. There are no indications of the iPhone X receiving a Product (RED) version. The report quotes that Virgin Mobile will add the new models to its inventory on April 9, which is today. Apple will also have a launch announcement for the same. There’s no mention of iPhone X in a RED edition, adds the report on MacRumors.

Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus: Price in India Specifications

Apple iPhone 8 features a 4.7-inch Retina display, while the iPhone 8 Plus comes with a 5.5-inch Retina screen. Both iPhones feature an glass and metal design with support for wireless charging. On both phones, users can get artificial intelligence-based features courtesy the company’s A11 bionic chip. While the iPhone 8 comes with a 12MP rear camera, the iPhone 8 Plus offers a 12MP + 12MP dual-rear setup. Both phones offers 64GB and 256GB storage variants, though there’s no microSD slot or expandable storage on the iPhone 8.

The iPhone 8 can be purchased at Rs 67,940 with 64GB storage, while its 265GB storage option can be bought at Rs 81,500. Meanwhile, the iPhone 8 Plus is available at Rs 77,560 for 64GB of memory, and at Rs 91,110 for 256GB storage. The iPhone X retails at Rs 95,390 for its 64GB storage option, and at Rs 1,08,930 for 256GB of storage.

