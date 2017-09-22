Apple iOS 11: Control Centre doesn’t really turn off WiFi, Bluetooth

Apple iOS 11 has been released for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. However, iOS 11 does not let you completely switch off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth from Control Center. Apple iOS 11 has been released for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. However, iOS 11 does not let you completely switch off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth from Control Center.

Apple iOS 11 has been released for iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch. The latest software update is one of Apple’s biggest yet as it brings with a host of new features, improvements, and support for ARKit for developers among others. One of the highlights of iOS 11 is the redesigned Control Center which offers redesigned icons, and lets people do a lot more from the home screen.

However, iOS 11 does not let users completely switch off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth from Control Center. Apple’s own support page explains that switching off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth from Control Center only disconnects them from connected devices, but the functionality is still very much on.

According to the page, both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth will continue to be available for AirDrop, AirPlay, Apple Pencil, Apple Watch, handoff, instant hotspot, and location services. So for instance, if you tape the Wi-Fi button in Control Center, the iPhone, iPad will get disconnected from the current network. However, the Wi-Fi is still on in the settings and will continue to search for other networks.

Those interested in switching off Wi-Fi and Bluetooth completely will have to head over to ‘Settings’ menu. The user will have to switch it off by tapping on the slider button. Once again for Bluetooth, find the option in ‘Settings’ below ‘Wi-Fi’ and switch it off.

It is unclear why Apple has decided to make such amends in iOS 11 as a lot of users would find the process tedious and annoying. Control Center is supposed to make things simpler by keeping most used features at fingertips. For a lot of users, switching off Bluetooth, Wi-Fi from Control Center means switching them off completely.

But as we’ve highlighted, the Control Centre might not be the most convenient to switch off WiFi on your iPhone. For that you’ll still have to rely on the Settings app.

