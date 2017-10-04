Apple iOS 11.0.2 released, fixes iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus crackling sound issue

Apple iOS 11.0.2 update is now out for users and promises to fix the ‘crackling’ sound issue on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus. Apple iOS 11.0.2 update is now out for users and promises to fix the ‘crackling’ sound issue on iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus.

Apple iOS 11.0.2 is now out for users to download and this brings more bug fixes to the latest OS. The newest iOS 11 version can be downloaded on iPhones, iPads and the iPod Touch 6th generation. The update is 285MB is size, though it could be higher if you’ve not updated to the 11.0.1 update earlier on.

Apple’s new iOS update is fixing the issue of crackling sound that was reported during calls, especially when using the earpiece. Apple iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus users had complained about this issue and also posted about the same on the company’s support forums. Apple had confirmed it was looking into the issue and said it impacted a very small number of users. The update also mentions the same thing and says it will solve the problem.

Apple iOS 11.0.2 is also fixing an issue, which caused some photos to become hidden in the app. Finally it is also correcting the problem where attachments in S/MIME-encrypted emails would not open in the native mail app.

Users can go to the Settings app on their iPhone or iPad, and tap General, followed by software update to check for the same. The iPhone or iPad needs to be connected to the internet for the update to the reflect. Alternately users can plug in their device to a Mac or iTunes on Windows and download the update via the program.

Apple iPhone, iPad users will need a stable internet connection to download the update and install it on their device. Apple will require for users to have a WiFi connection before they can begin downloading the update on their device.

Let us know in the comments if you have moved onto iOS 11 on your Apple iPhone, iPad device and if there are issues you are facing.

