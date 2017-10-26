Apple international warranty for iPhones: Why it is a good idea to buy iPhone X from the US now

Apple will honor its international warranty for iPhones purchased outside India, including the US, even if people do not happen to have Apple Care. Apple will honor its international warranty for iPhones purchased outside India, including the US, even if people do not happen to have Apple Care.

Apple has announced it will give one-year international warranty on unlocked iPhones purchased from outside the US. This means that Apple will honor its international warranty for iPhones purchased outside India, including the US, even if people do not happen to have Apple Care. However, it is important to note that the international warranty is limited to factory unlocked iPhone devices and not carrier-locked iPhones.

Previously, Apple provided international warranty on several of its products including MacBook, but this is the first time that iPhones are getting this kind of a warranty. Now people can buy iPhones from where they’re cheaper, without worrying about servicing in India. This was not the case earlier.

The latest development comes as pre-orders for iPhone X are about to begin in India. International warranty makes sense for people who’re planning to buy the new iPhone from places outside India where it is comparatively cheaper. For example, iPhone X starts at $999 (Rs 65,000 approx +plus taxes) in the US, whereas starting price of base 64GB model in India is Rs 89,000. Even with taxes included, iPhone X would be much cheaper in the US. The higher-end 256GB storage variant comes at Rs 102,000.

Apple iPhone X pre-orders in India begin October 27. Pre-bookings for Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus began September 22 itself, much before the festive season. The phones will go on sale from September 29. Apple iPhone 8 starts at $699 in the US, while the iPhone 8 Plus starts at $799. Compared to this, iPhone 8 starts at Rs 64,000 (64GB) in India. The 256GB options is priced at Rs 77,000. The iPhone 8 Plus will cost Rs 77,000 (64GB) and Rs 86,000 (256GB) respectively.

Apple iPhone X is Apple’s first bezel-less phone with a 5.8-inch Super Retina display. Also for the first time, Apple’s flagship iPhone doesn’t come with a home button. Instead, Apple iPhone X uses something called Face ID, which recognises the owner’s face to unlock the device. Powered by Apple’e A11 Bionic chip, iPhone X packs company’s new neural engine for powerful machine learning, augmented reality and 3D gaming experiences.

Apple iPhone X has two 12 MP image sensors, comprising a f/1.8 aperture wide-angle and a f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens. Both the cameras have optical image stabilization along with a Quad-LED True Tone flash. Also there’s a 7MP TrueDepth front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Portrait mode for selfies. iPhone X features all-glass front and back, which the company claims is the most durable glass ever in a smartphone.

Coming to iPhone 8, it features a 4.7-inch screen, whereas iPhone 8 Plus gets a bigger 5.5-inch display. The phones run iOS 11 and are powered by the same A11 bionic chipset that we saw on iPhone X. The full-glass body phones also come with Retina HD displays, camera sensors that support augmented reality and wireless charging. The iPhone 8 offers a 12MP rear camera and a 7MP selfie camera, the iPhone 8 Plus has a 12MP + 12MP dual-rear and 7MP on the front.

