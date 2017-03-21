Apple’s iPhone 7, 7 Plus in Special Red edition: Here’s the significance

Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus (RED) edition: Here’s why the colour matters. Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus (RED) edition: Here’s why the colour matters.

Apple has a new colour for the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: It comes in Red, which looks stunning. If you’ve wanted a more colourful iPhone, and don’t care for the Rose Gold or the Gold, the Red is a colour like no other. But Apple’s RED iPhone is more than just the colour. This is a ‘special edition phone’ and there’s a reason for it.

First, the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT) RED Special edition are not the first RED products from Apple. In the past, the company has launched a RED iPod Touch, RED iPod Nano, iPod Shuffle along with covers for the iPad. There’s even been a Mac Pro in the RED Edition, which Apple had auctioned for nearly $977,000, while there were also a pair of gold Apple EarPods part of the (RED) edition, which were auctioned for over $400,000.

So what’s the deal with these RED coloured Products? This isn’t just about offering a red coloured iPhone or iPod so that you can flaunt it. These special edition devices are the result of a partnership between Apple and the (RED), which is an organisation founded in 2006 by U2 lead singer Bono and Bobby Shriver, who is activist and attorney in California.

(RED) Edition products have been launched by many other brands in the past as well. Nike, The Coca Cola Company, Motorola, GAP, American Express, Armani are just some of the names on the list. The idea is that 50 per cent profits from these (RED) edition products are donated to the (RED) organisation, which helps contribute to the Global Fund in the fight against AIDS/HIV.

As Apple notes in its press release, it has been partnering with (RED) for the last 10 years, pretty much since the organisation began. Apple’s partnership with (RED) hasn’t been some lip service, but rather the Cupertino technology giant has helped raise big sums for the organisation.

In 2013, the company had reportedly raised over $65 million for the charity in its fight against AIDS. In tweet from (RED) in 2013, the organisation acknowledged that Apple was ‘leading the crew’ when it came to the fight against AIDS, HIV.

Bono at #CGI2013 on @RED partners: "Apple is certainly leading the crew" Thank you Apple for raising over $65 million to fight AIDS. — (RED) (@RED) September 26, 2013

According to the latest numbers, Apple has helped contribute over $130 million to this fund, thanks to the partnership with (RED). For Apple, it’s not just hardware products that are available in (RED) edition. In the past, Apple has also had special (RED) edition apps, where all in-app purchases are donated to the Global Fund.

The Global Fund ensures the money raised is used to provide antiretroviral (ARV) drugs for HIV patients in sub-Saharan African nations. These drugs suppress the HIV virus, and ensure that the patients remains AIDS-free and live a longer, normal life. For pregnant mothers, who are with infected with the HIV virus, these drugs ensure the virus is not passed onto the child.

AIDS and HIV remains a serious problem in these countries, despite the new medications, which are still very expensive. The Global Fund is also working towards eradicating tuberculosis and malaria epidemics in these regions. The fund invests over $4 billion every year in these programs to fight these diseases.

So yes, if you’re looking at the (RED) special edition iPhone right now and wondering why it is there, remember, it is more than just the colour.

