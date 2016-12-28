Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus: Is this the ‘Jet White’ option?

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Apple planning to launch the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in ‘Jet White’ colour option. (Image source: Macotakara) This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Apple planning to launch the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in ‘Jet White’ colour option. (Image source: Macotakara)

Apple launched the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7s Plus in September, but there are rumours that the company is planning to introduce a ‘Jet White’ colour option as well. Now a video has emerged showing off glossy white casing mockups that might have been sourced from a third-party vendor.

The video, which comes from noted Australian tipster Sonny Dickson, shows the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in white glossy casings. While both iPhones are identical in design in comparison to the iPhone 7 lineup, it suggests the casings are mere mockups purchased from Alibaba, a site popular for obtaining early mockups of soon-to-be-launched smartphones.

Additionally, there’s no Apple logo visible on the iPhone 7 in the video. The iPhone 7 Plus appears to have an Apple logo though. It’s unlikely Apple will launch the iPhone without a logo.

AppleInsider notes that the finish on the white iPhone 7 and iPhone 7s Plus has an eggshell texture, indicating that an extra coat of paint was applied on these devices. As the report points out the gloss and shine on these ‘white’ variants is unlike the finish on the actual Jet Black version of the Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus. In case of the real phones, Apple relies on a considerable amount of processes to get the shiny, glossy look; these involve anodisation, 3D polishing and an iron particle bath.

Check out the tweet from Sonny Dickson here

Could this be the Jet White iPhone 7? pic.twitter.com/pHoDiZ63ON — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) December 27, 2016

Dickson himself hints the video needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. He tweeted by saying ,“ Could this be the Jet White iPhone 7”. Furthermore, a popular US-based third-party first ColorWare, known for providing high quality paint jobs on a variety of devices, tweeted out a picture of its own take on the iPhone 7 Plus dressed in a white colour.

Also read: Apple iPhone 7, 7 Plus to get ‘Jet White’ colour variant: Report

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard or read about Apple planning to launch the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in ‘Jet White’ colour option. In November, 9to5Mac, quoting a Japanese blog report that the Cupertino-based firm could be adding a new glossy white colour option to its 2016 flaships.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd