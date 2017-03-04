Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus get 5 per cent off on Flipkart: Here’s the deal

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have a five per cent discount offer on Flipkart, along with extra discount under exchange offers. Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have a five per cent discount offer on Flipkart, along with extra discount under exchange offers.

Apple iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus have got a five per cent discount on Flipkart, which is the authorised online retailer for the company. Of course, Flipkart also has exchange offers running on these smartphones. So here’s a quick look at the deals on offer from Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus in 32 GB storage, which is the base variant, is now available at a price of Rs 68,400, down from the original price of Rs 72,000. The iPhone 7 (32GB) variant costs Rs 57,000, down from Rs 60,000.

Now the exchange on this variant of the iPhone 7 Plus is around Rs 23,600, while on the iPhone 7 it is Rs 21,800. But once again you’re likely to get a higher exchange discount if you have an iPhone; pretty much every other phone listed on the Flipkart exchange is not going to fetch you more than Rs 9,000.

Apple iPhone 7 Plus 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 77,900 down from the original price of Rs 82,000. The maximum exchange off is Rs 25,100, while the iPhone 7 in 128GB is retailing at Rs 66,500 down from the original price of Rs 70,000. The exchange offer on this version of the iPhone 7 will get you a maximum of Rs 23,300 down from the sale price.

Apple iPhone 7 with 256 GB storage is priced at Rs 76,000, down from the original price of Rs 80,000. The exchange offer will get you a maximum of Rs 24,800 off on the price.

Now when buying the iPhone from Flipkart, stick with Flipkart Assured phones, and these are the ones that have a discount of five per cent on them. If you’ve been desperate to buy the iPhone 7, then five per cent price cut might make it seem like this is a good time to get the phone.

However, as far as price differences go, it is not really that much. Also the exchange offer seems tempting, but remember most phones won’t be fetching a high price, unless you are trading an old iPhone. If you are an iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s users, then you can consider upgrading now.

