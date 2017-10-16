Apple iPhone 7 available at Rs 7,777 on Airtel online store, but there’s a catch

Airtel is offering the iPhone 7 for Rs 7,777 through its newly launched online store. Airtel is offering the iPhone 7 for Rs 7,777 through its newly launched online store.

India’s largest telecom operator Airtel is offering the iPhone 7 for Rs 7,777 through its newly launched online store. The 32GB version of the iPhone 7 is available at a down payment of Rs 7,777 and 24 monthly installments of Rs 2499. The monthly installments will include a special postpaid plan which offers 30 GB data, unlimited calling (local, STD, national roaming), and Airtel Secure package that covers the device against any physical damage and offers cyber protection.

Other than the iPhone 7, the online store will be selling the iPhone 7 Plus, the one with a bigger display and a dual-camera setup. The 32GB iPhone 7 Plus is available for Rs 17,300, while the 128GB model can be purchased for Rs 26,000. Both smartphones come with the Rs 2499 plan, and they will be covered under the free handset damage protection program. The company says it plans to add more devices from all “leading” brands in a near future.

Airtel’s online Store launch has been a part of Project Next – the company’s digital innovation program aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points. The telecom major plans to pump in up to Rs 2000 crore under Project Next initiative. Airtel says all smartphones on the store will come with down payments that are a “fraction of the market price” of the device that come built-in postpaid plan.

At the moment, the online store services are currently available to customers in 21 cities across India. The telco has partnered with Apple, HDFC Bank, Clix Capital, Seynse Technologies, Brightstar Telecommunications and Vulcan Express to enable the digital experience on its Online Store.

